CELEBRITIES

Anwar Hadid will not get the vaccine against Covid-19

Posted on

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother insists that he is not in favor of receiving the precious vaccine.

Supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid’s brother Anwar Hadid admitted that he is not in favor of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a question and answer session with his followers, he was asked if he would be willing to take the vaccine.

“Will you get the vaccine?” asked a follower.

“Absolutely not,” Anwar replied with a picture of a wooden floor and his shoe.

The follower then proceeded to ask, “Why are you anti-vax?”

“I just don’t get it, and if God wants to heal you and get antibodies instead of doing that process unnaturally, our bodies are made by the creator to do a lot more than we think,” he replied.

The young model has been harshly criticized for his position.

