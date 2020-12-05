ANYA TAYLOR-JOY WAS DELIGHTED TO WORK WITH A “HARRY POTTER” ACTOR IN “THE QUEEN OF CHESS”

The Chess Queen is probably your obsession right now or has just been if, like millions of viewers around the world, you’ve just finished seeing her.

In the series, he stars an actor who became known in the film adaptation of Harry Potter. Did you recognize him?

This is Harry Melling, who in the saga of the boy wizard has played the role of his cousin Dudley Dursley while in “The Queen of Chess” is Harry Beltik, a friend of the protagonist and the best chess player in Kentucky.

Well, Anya Taylor-Joy revealed that she is a huge fan of Harry Potter and that she told her at just the right moment!

” I focused on the proper timing – said the star who plays Beth Harmon Ellen DeGeneres – That is not the first ten minutes but not more than ten minutes. You have to take off the weight … Otherwise it becomes strange if you do not tell him, better take off the thought “.

In the same interview, the 24-year-old said she knew very little about chess before learning how to play for the series: ” I just knew there are a chessboard and pawns .”

Now for Anya Taylor-Joy, it has become a pastime: ” I have a beautiful chess set and it would be a shame if I didn’t use it. But I hope people don’t see that I’m not really as good as Beth, it would be embarrassing, ” he joked.