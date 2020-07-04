AO: what series and movies to watch this week (4 to 10 July) ? – News of the TV Series

The new episodes of Perry Mason and I can destroy, season 1 of the Love of the Life In the cast with Diane Kruger, Laurent Lafitte in The heurde the output… movies and series to watch on the OCS, from 4 to 10 July.

MOVIES

SOUNDS OF DENMARK

First feature film of Ulaa Salim, Sons of Denmark takes place in 2025 in Copenhagen. A bomb attack heightens tensions between the communities. Zakaria, 19 years of age, allows himself to be indoctrinated by an islamist cell, and participates in an assassination attempt against the nationalist leader. This drama visionary for the complex characters and highlights the danger of xenophobia.

On OCS Shock, Tuesday, July 07, 20h40

MAN

Two years later, And her sister, director Marion Vernoux is behind the camera with Guy. Directed by Nicolas Duvauchelle and Ana Girardot, the film follows Marilyn and Piotr, a young couple from the suburbs of lille, whose lives are disrupted after a car accident. Traumatic brain injury, Piotr no longer have your head : sometimes, the cat apathetic, sometimes fawn in the groove, to hypersexuality rampant. For Marilyn, convinced that her love for him can save him, is the beginning of an epic-led eyes and the ass above the head.

In OCS of the City, on Thursday, 09 July at 20h40

IN THE FADE

Presented in competition at the Cannes film Festival the year 2017, In the Cast of Fatih Akın follows Katja (Diane Kruger), a mother of a family, whose husband and son are killed in a bomb attack. After the mourning and injustice, Katja decides to take revenge. A film in which he has also won the Diane Kruger, the prix d interpretation of the woman. The actress is moving into her character of mother bruised. Fatih Akin explains why he felt the need to make this film after the murders committed in Germany against people of Turkish origin, by the members of the small group of neo-nazi NSU. An emotional film.

On OCS Shock, Friday, July 10, at 20h40

THE TIME OF DEPARTURE

The latest film from Sébastien Marnier (Flawless), the Time of the exit is a thriller in the suffocating atmosphere in which Laurent Lafitte plays a teacher called in reinforcements in a high school in a quiet residential neighborhood. The latter will terminate in front of a class of young geniuses in the strange behavior… A thriller about eco-concern.

In OCS in the application

The ECONOMY OF the COUPLE

Bérénice Bejo and Cédric Kahn tear. Directed by Joachim Lafosse, The economy of the couple immerses us in the intimacy of a couple, who are forced to live together so they separate. None of them want the release of what is deemed to have brought. A drama in a sensitive and heart-rending separation. Presented at the directors ‘ Fortnight at the Cannes film Festival in the year 2016.

In OCS in the application

The SERIES

MOSAIC OF THE SEASON

This mini-series of the HBO signed Steven Soderbergh, is released this Saturday, July 4, at 20h40 and is also available for the application. It has been used by Sharon Stone, Garrett Hedlund and Beau Bridges, “Mosaic” is a drama of the police of 6 episodes in which Olivia Lake (Sharon Stone), best-selling author of books for children, is murdered during the New year’s eve. The suspicions are very soon going to be in several people, including the boyfriend of the victim. The series follows, for four years, the efforts of the police and the population to elucidate the mystery about the crime that will reveal a world full of lies and corruption

On OCS Shock, Saturday, July 4, at 20h40

PERRY MASON – SEASON 1, EPISODE 3

Third episode of Perry Mason, a new HBO series produced by Robert Downey Jr., of the police of the series of 8 episodes, looks back to the origins of the brilliant lawyer Perry Mason, the hero of the novels of Earl Stanley Gardner. Is the actor Matthew Rhys, who played the hero. This reboot in the form of history of the origin of the cult series has been worn by Raymond Burr, takes place in 1932 in Los Angeles. The city of los angeles is booming, while the rest of the country is still recovering from the Great Depression. Perry Mason is a young and modest private investigator, tortured by the war trying to recover from his broken marriage. When the removal of a child goes wrong, Perry Mason takes the case and goes in search of the truth through The Angels. Your research will reveal a fractured city, ravaged by crime and corruption.

In OCS, Monday, July 6, at 20h40

I CAN DESTROY – SEASON 1, EPISODE 5

Fifth episode of the new series of Michaela Coel. I can destroy that, we embarked on the eventful life of Arabella. The young author to the flourishing of the race is drogiée and sexually assaulted her in a bar. His life changes irreversibly and Arabella is forced to question everything : his career, his friends and even his family. While Arabella hardly understand what happened, she starts an introspection. A series of percussion at the height of their ambitions.

In OCS of the City, on Tuesday, July 7 at 20h40

THE LOVE OF LIFE – SEASON 1

Love Life is an anthology of romantic, fun and modern created by Sam Boyd and produced by Paul Feig (The Office, bridesmaids, The shadow of Emily). Each season, depicting the love stories of a character in order to show that each one of our meeting shapes us one way or another. The first season tells the story with humor, sentimental journey Darby, played by Anna Kendrick. The full season (10 episodes) is available on demand on the 9th of July.

In OCS Max, Thursday, 09 July at 20h40

THE TRACKERS – SEASON 1 EPISODES 3 AND 4

Trackers is a mystery of the series of 6 episodes of the mix of terrorism, espionage and organized crime. When the Presidential Office of Intelligence learns of the imminent arrival of a strange cargo destined for a terrorist group in the coast of Cape Town (south africa), the agents of Janina Mentz and Quinn Makebe are responsible for discovering what it contains. For its part, Lemmer (James Gracie), a former bodyguard highly trained in the strong temperament, is committed to participate in the rescue of a couple of rhinos on the verge of being executed. But when he is ambushed by a group of gangster with no mercy, the situation gets worse.

In OCS of the City, on Thursday, 09 July at 22: 20