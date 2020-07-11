AO: what series and movies to watch this week (from 11th to 17th of July) ? – News of the TV Series

Perry Mason, that I can destroy, season 3, the Future of Man, the action of the film ” the Day of the Bastille, Wild, Logan Luck with Daniel Craig… movies and series to watch on SCO from 11 to 17 July.

MOVIES

WILD

Honoured at its presentation at the critics Week of the Cannes film Festival in the year 2018, Wild follows Leo, a young man of 22 years of age, which he sells on the street for a bit of money. The men spend. He is still there, in search of love. It is not known what will be done tomorrow. He runs in the streets. Your heart beats strong. It has been used by the annoying Felix Maritaud and directed by: Camille Vidal-Naquet, for whom it was the first feature-length film. He chose Felix Maritaud as he had just finished the filming of 120 Beats per minute. The director had not seen a frame of film from Robin Campillo, but has felt “a complicity immediate” with the comedian : “I was very impressed with him, is that he is not afraid of anything. He is able to do everything, to surrender completely to the character, no matter what the scene, not looking to play“.

In OCS of the City, on Sunday, 12 July at 22: 05

MAYA the BEE 2 – THE GAMES of HONEY

3 years after The Great adventure of Maya the bee, the most famous of the collectors (the character was born in 1912 in a novel for children) is back on the big screen with The Games honey. In this new stop-motion animated adventure, Maya is going to participate in the Great Game of Honey. The challenge is enormous, as if a bee loses will have to deliver all of the honey from the hive to the Empress. Helped by Willy and his friends, Maya is going to have to beat the team of Violet. An adventure that conveys positive messages to the little ones as well as the importance of friendship, solidarity and tolerance. Side of the voice cast Jenifer lends his voice to the Maya, while the young of Lou Jean performed his opponent in Violet.

In OCS Max, Monday, July 13, at 20h40

BASTILLE DAY

Idris Elba Richard Madden Charlotte Le Bon are the poster of the thriller Bastille Day, which was shot in Paris. In the film, Michael, a pickpocket us, becomes the most wanted man by the CIA in Paris when he steals what he believed to be a simple bag. Sean, the officer in charge of the research, one quickly realizes that Michael is just a pawn in the great conspiracy that is being prepared, and that he was recruited to return to the source. The two men are going to have to prevent a terrorist attack on the night of 14 July. This action movie was released in July of 2016, but has quickly been removed from the screen after the attack in Nice, the 14th of July.

On OCS Shock, Tuesday, July 14, at 20h40

LOGAN LUCK

Directed by Steven Soderbergh and directed by Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, and Riley Keough, Logan, Luck follows 2 brothers are not very smart, who decided to set up the heist of the century : the appropriation of the profits of the biggest car race of the year. To be successful, they need the best bank robber of insurance in the country : Joe Bang. The problem is that he is in jail… This Ocean’s Eleven among the Rednecks, marks the 4th collaboration of Soderbergh and Channing Tatum after Magic Mike, Trapped, and the Side Effects.

On OCS Shock, Tuesday, July 14, at 20h40

ALL I HAVE LEFT OF THE REVOLUTION

The only thing I have left of the revolution and with the Judith Davis, is a comedy adapted policy, the drama the Benefit of the doubt, which was created in 2008 by Davis and his troupe. The film follows Angela, a young woman from a family of activists that applies just as much to try to change the world to escape the amorous encounters. That remains-the of the revolution, of their broadcasts, his appointment failed, and their hopes to build? Sometimes, Don Quixote, sometimes Bridget Jones, Angela tries to find a balance…

In OCS of the City, on Wednesday, July 15, at 20h40

The SERIES

THE FUTURE MAN OF THE SEASON 3

The third season of the Future is the man ! In this new season, fully available on OCS in the application, Josh (Josh Hutcherson), the Tiger (Eliza Coupe) and Wolf (Derek Wilson) are on the run after having been sentenced to death for crimes at the time. You go through desperate times-in order to avoid capture, while trying to fix the mess they have caused during their many trips through time.

On OCS Shock, on Saturday, July 11th at 23h05

PERRY MASON – SEASON 1, EPISODE 4

Fourth episode of Perry Mason produced by Robert Downey Jr., of the police of the series of 8 episodes, looks back to the origins of the brilliant lawyer Perry Mason, the hero of the novels of Earl Stanley Gardner. Is the actor Matthew Rhys, who played the hero. This reboot in the form of history of the origin of the cult series has been worn by Raymond Burr, takes place in 1932 in Los Angeles. The city of los angeles is booming, while the rest of the country is still recovering from the Great Depression. Perry Mason is a young and modest private investigator, tortured by the war trying to recover from his broken marriage. When the removal of a child goes wrong, Perry Mason takes the case and goes in search of the truth through The Angels. Your research will reveal a fractured city, ravaged by crime and corruption.

In OCS, Monday, July 13, at 20h40

I CAN DESTROY – SEASON 1, EPISODE 6

Sixth episode of the new series of Michaela Coel. I can destroy that, we embarked on the eventful life of Arabella. The young author to the flourishing of the race is drogiée and sexually assaulted her in a bar. His life changes irreversibly and Arabella is forced to question everything : his career, his friends and even his family. While Arabella hardly understand what happened, she starts an introspection. A series of percussion at the height of their ambitions.

In OCS of the City, on Tuesday, July 14, at 20h40

Group SEARCH of SEASON 3, EPISODES 6 and 7

The new episodes of season 3 of the comedy of the police Search party with Alia Shawkat and John Reynolds (IV). In this season, the trial of Drew and Dory created a genuine media storm putting a strain on the friendship of the group.

In OCS of the City, on Tuesday, 14 July at 21: 15

TRACKERS, SEASON 1, EPISODES 5 AND 6

The last few episodes of the first season of the Followers. When the Presidential Office of Intelligence learns of the imminent arrival of a strange cargo destined for a terrorist group in the coast of Cape Town (south africa), the agents of Janina Mentz and Quinn Makebe are responsible for discovering what it contains. For its part, Lemmer (James Gracie), a former bodyguard highly trained in the strong temperament, is committed to participate in the rescue of a couple of rhinos on the verge of being executed. But when he is ambushed by a group of gangster with no mercy, the situation gets worse.

In OCS of the City, on Thursday, 16 July at 22: 20