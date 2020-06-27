AO: what series and movies to watch this week (June 27-July 3) ? – News of the TV Series

The end of Tin Star and Preacher, the new series of the anthology of romantic Love and Life or, even, Above Suspicion with Emilia Clarke… films and series for viewing on the SCO from June 27 to July 3.

MOVIES

IN THE LINE OF VISION

In front of the camera Wolfgang Petersen, a specialist of the action and the suspense, the charismatic Clint Eastwood and John Malkovich are engaged in a duel hard in a thriller of a high caliber. In the line-of-sight tells the story of agent Frank Horrigan, participates in the bodyguard of the american president, who failed to prevent the murder of Kennedy. Years later, remains deeply marked by the tragedy, and his inability to act. When a murderer experienced the threat to kill the president of the united States, Franck, now agent of the ageing of the secret service, doing everything possible to avoid it. The killer, who calls himself a Booth, decided to hit the President in his re-election campaign. He did not hesitate to taunt Horrigan about his mistakes of the past…

On OCS Shock, Tuesday, June 30, at 20h40

ABOVE SUSPICION

Philip Noyce, who has already demonstrated its know-how in the action movies of the Salt and the Games of war, leads to his boat rather cleverly with Above Suspicion. In this thriller inspired by actual events Brand, an FBI agent, married and the father of a baby, is embedded in the traffic of drugs in the company of Susan, who became his main indicator. It is played by Emilia Clarke, star of Game of Thrones and a specialist in comedy and sentimental on the big screen, which can be found here in a greater registration black.

On OCS Shock, Wednesday, July 1, at 20h40

MISS BALA

Directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen, Twilight – chapitre 1 : fascination), Miss Bala is led by the former star of Jane the Virgin, Gina Rodriguez on the skin of Gloria Meyer. After the disappearance of his girlfriend in the city of Tijuana is located in the centre of a dangerous game played by the CIA, the DEA, and a leader of the band.

On OCS Shock, Thursday, July 2, at 20h40

FEAR CAMP

Typical of the genre, supernatural, Fran Kranz (The cabin in the woods) and Alyson Hannigan (Buffy against the vampires) give the response in the Fear Camp. This comedy horrique Brett Simmons portrays Sam, the owner of a summer camp where most of the monitors have been massacred. Away from it all, he decides to call his friend Chuck, a fan of horror movies working in a video club, to help you to find the identity of the masked killer.

On OCS Shock, Thursday, July 2, at 22: 20

FIRST LOVE, LAST YUKAZA

The japanese director Takashi Miike is his colleague, the screenwriter Masaru Nakamura, for the polar First Love, the last of the Yakuza. Presented at the directors ‘ Fortnight at the Cannes film Festival in the year 2019, the movie takes place in Tokyo, where Leo, a young boxer, finds his first love, Monica, a callgirl addict. She is unwittingly involved in the trafficking of drugs. All night long, a corrupt policeman, a yakuza, his declared enemy, and an assassin sent by the triads, the chinese, will continue.

In OCS of the City, on Tuesday, July 7 at 23: 15

The SERIES

TIN STAR-SEASON 2, EPISODES 9 and 10

In this series created by Rowan Joffe, the opening of a refinery is submerged in a city of the Rocky mountains, in the violence and awakens the old demons of your shériff, played by Tim Roth. During the last few episodes of season 2, a tragic event that completely abolishes the da…

On OCS Shock, on Saturday, June 27 at 20h40

PREACHER of SEASON 4, EPISODES 9 and 10

Adapted from the comics namesake by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the Preacher is coming to an end after four seasons. The Disclosure approach in the grand final, but Jesse (Dominic Cooper) refuses to admit defeat…

On OCS Shock, on Saturday, June 27 at 22h10 (US+24)

THE WALKING DEAD – SEASON 10, EPISODES 13, 14 and 15

Michonne (Danai Gurira), Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the other survivors are determined to take revenge. The final battle against the Whisperers prepared in the course of the next three with the last of the episodes this season 10 of The Walking Dead. The pandemic of Covid of 19 years which, unfortunately, made it impossible for their post-production in the united States, the episode 16 will be broadcast as a special episode later in the year. A little bit of patience…

On OCS Shock, Sunday, June 28, at 20h40 (US+24)

The LOVE LIFE of SEASON 1, EPISODES 1 and 2

The first season of this anthology romantic created by Sam Boyd recounts with humour the love life of Darby, played by Anna Kendrick.

In OCS Max, Thursday, July 9 at 20h40

THE WHITE QUEEN AND THE WHITE PRINCESS

Adapted from the sagas of fiction by Philippa Gregory, the mini-historical series The White Queen and The White Princess, respectively, worn by Rebecca Ferguson and Jodie Eat, immerse yourself in the England of the Fifteenth century and the wars of the royal houses – the York and Lancaster, and then, once unified, the Tudor to seize the throne.

As of July 2, in the OCS in the application