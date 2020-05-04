Appear in the next clip of Camila Cabello ? It is possible !

In this difficult period and uncertain, many artists and actors are mobilizing. In France, for example, a raffle giant has been put in place in order to raise funds for the staff caregivers. In the United States, Leonardo DICaprio offers a role in his next movie. And in fact, it is the turn of Camila Cabello to offer an unforgettable memory to the fans : in the framework of the ALL-IN Challenge, the star proposes to a lucky fan to appear in his next clip.

“I offer a day spent on the shooting of my next clip when there will be more social distancing”announces t-it. “You will make a cameo in the video, you will learn the choreography with me, I you will learn the movements – and finally, the choreographers will teach us the moves”.

All the money raised through the challenge will be donated to organizations such as Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.