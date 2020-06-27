appears in a casual look in L. a !

Selena Gomez made an appearance noticed on Friday the 26th of June. The pump is shown in the streets of L. a with a look, very inspiring !

Selena Gomez has once again surprised their fans ! The singer has opted for a casual look to enjoy a day with friends. And his dress, made the buzz on the web ! We’ll let you discover…

Selena Gomez is a true fashionista ! In fact, the beautiful brunette never to disregard your look. And this last is always ultra chiceven away from the cameras !

The ex of Justin Bieber always appears with clothing trends on the street. And the users then wait for their appearances with impatience !

Yesterday, Selena Gomez has been a sensation in Los Angeles. The girl has decided to go to meet your friends. And his gaze has unanimous among its fans.

The beautiful brunette has opted for a casual outfit. She wears a jean wide holes and a top light pink colour. The fashionista never neglects any detail and it has been fun also to discover your shoulder for more sensuality ! We love it !

Photos of Selena Gomez have done it before the tower of the canvas. It should be said that the artist is radiant ! And internet users have so many to respond on Twitter !

In fact, the fans have fallen under the spell of Selena ! And they are unanimous : the star of the show is canon, even in casual wear. “She is too beautiful “, “She seems so happy ! “, “This look is perfect “, “The Canon, as always “.

It is, therefore, no-fault to the pump!!! Once again Selena Gomez shown us that one can be canon, even with comfortable clothing. There is No doubt : the singer is therefore likely to inspire many young women !

The beautiful brunette is not just about sharing your ideas with their admirers. In effect, the girl turned out to be a massive success with your recommendations of books or the series Instagram. Selena has, therefore, a true influenceuse style of life !

she looks so happy and healthy 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/PPWJlAiC41 — shelley (@selgofetish) June 26, 2020

