Apple airs a trailer Afterlife for his series Dickinson

9 months ago

Alban Martin

React

Apple prepares for the official launch of Apple TV+, their VOD service premium to 4.99€ per month. After having released the trailer of the series Dickinson with Hailee Steinfeld, and the first episode in the festival the Tribeca film TV, apple offers a new trailer with the music “Afterlife” of the star of the show, which happens to be also a singer in real life and has released an album yesterday.

Apple is still ahead of its series Dickinson

If you missed the bandwagon, the series Dickinson is a view shifted to the world of Emily Dickson, an american poet famous in the 19th century. This series is full of subtle humor depicts a society that is legally binding for a writer.

Hailee Steinfeld who interprets the writer to the screen combines his two talents with his album Afterlife, which is here used in the soundtrack. In the trailer, we also find the other actors, including the rapper Wiz Khalifa who plays the role of the grim Reaper.

In any case, this will be a series available with the launch of Apple TV+, scheduled to be launched on 1 November for 4,99€ per month in over 100 countries.

Watch the new trailer for Dickinson :