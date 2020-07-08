Apple has won the global rights to the “emancipation” with Will Smith – Blackfilm – Africa News Journal

What would have been one of the biggest acquisitions of the Cannes film festival of all time, AppleTV + has acquired the rights of ‘Emancipation’ to 105 million euros net. Deadline has announced that the agreement exceeded the $ 120 million once the redemptions gross on the backend is to be taken into account.

The film, written by William N. Collage, it will be directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Will Smith. Smith dépeindra Peter, the slave of the track driven so that it moves north through Louisiana. The story continues with Peter joining the Union army.

The script, based on true events, was inspired by the famous photo, ” The Scourged back “. The image was taken in the year 1863, when a medical examination of the Army and appeared in The Independent, and in the edition of the 4th of July, from Harper’s Weekly.