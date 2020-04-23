Apple Music available today – Samsung Newsroom France

With the arrival of Apple Music, the entertainment offering available on the Samsung Smart TV is enriched by over 60 million titles from thousands of suggestions, playlists, music videos, radio stations, all without advertising.

Samsung Electronics today announced to be the first tv maker to integrate Apple Music on its platform Smart TV. Now, French consumers will be able to take advantage of the application Apple Music on their Samsung Smart TV.

While consumers are likely to spend more time at home, Samsung expands the offer dedicated to entertainment and well-being on its platform Smart TV. With Apple’s Music –available on the following models of Samsung Smart TV from 2018 to 2020– , the subscribers can choose from more than 60 million songs streamed without advertising, watch the latest video clips or still expand their horizons by exploring the thousands of playlists custom composed by music experts and trendsetters around the world.

Subscribers to Apple’s Music will also be provided each day of the recommendations, they will be able to enjoy the radio station Beats 1, which broadcasts in the world of live sessions exclusive to artists such as Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, and Elton John. In addition, subscribers will also have access to ” At Home With Apple Music “, a selection of playlists editorial unpublished, conversations FaceTime with artists from their home, interviews, playlists, exclusive and more content to maintain a relationship and a sense of community in this particular period.

Owners of Samsung Smart tvs can download the app for Apple Music from the app store Samsung Smart TV, connect to their existing account with their Apple id or register directly from their TV. The Samsung Smart TV will be able to try Apple’s Music thanks to a free three-month trial by choosing a subscription for individual, family or student.

In addition to the vast catalog available on Apple Music, subscribers can also watch the original series, the latest concerts and more exclusive content from their Samsung Smart TV.