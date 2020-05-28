Apple Music Awards : Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Lil Nas X have been rewarded

6 months ago

Julian Russo

React

Just like its competitor, Spotify, Apple holds Apple Music Awards. On this one, no big ceremony broadcast live with an audience who is invited, Apple prefers simplicity and has announced that night at the artists who have been rewarded for their performance on Apple’s Music.

Apple Music Awards

It is a certain way of congratulate and reward the artists that make it big performance on Apple’s Music. This year, for the first time three artists have been rewarded, thanks in particular to the numbers of plays that they have accumulated over the entirety of 2019.

The author, composer and interpreter Billie Eilish has been named artist world of the year on Apple’s Music.

It is the artist who garnered the most listens. His album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go“(French translation : “When one falls asleep, where are we going ?) published the March 29, 2019 has been a global success ! The album has won the honors of the year.

The brother of the artist, who also participated in the album has received the price of the author-composer of the year.

Lizzo named artist of the year

We do not know very well in France, but in the United States Melissa Viviane Jefferson (aka Lizzo) is a real phenomenon in the american rap. In just a few months, it was rapidly disseminated in all the playlists of u.s. radio. A breakthrough that has surprised the california firm that has bliss.

This artist is not unknown to Apple, since his song “Ain’t I“is the one of the first advertising of the HomePod, last year.

Lil Nas X has been named song of the year for Old Town Road

Without surprise, the song of the year on the Apple Music store is the place to go “Old Town Road“who wins the price of the song of the year. This has been determined by reference to the number of readings which was amazing for this music that blend successfully rap and country.

Lil Nas X has also been noticed with Spotify, since it was one of the artists streamé on the platform competing with Apple Music.

An event for the employees of the Apple Park

That is what it should be to work at Apple Park ! After the giant concert of Lady Gaga 7 months ago, the employees will be able to take advantage of the concert of Billie Eilish in the Steve Jobs Theatre, tomorrow at 18: 30.

This is a first in the history of Apple Music Apple awards prizes to artists who have met with the most success on the streaming platform. It is hoped that the california firm will organize a day-a real ceremony, open to the public and broadcast live on YouTube.

Source