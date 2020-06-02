Apple Music joined the awareness campaign “Black Out Tuesday” of the music industry

There are very difficult days in the United States after the murder of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis. We have seen images of protests and how many people have joined this fight, which also has had its bad side, since many of the stores, including the Apple Store, are spoiled these days, although this is really unnecessary.

Apple had previously argued this case anti-racism in part by its own CEO Tim Cook in a letter, and now the company show your support join the awareness campaign “Black Out Tuesday” created by the music industry.

Apple Music has deleted its radio broadcasts regularly on Beats 1 and runs rather, all of the users iOS and macOS into a single station that celebrates the best in black music, you listen to the songs continuously without the broadcasters usual. Always in the Explore section, we also expressions of solidarity with the movement #BlackLivesMatter.

On Tuesday, 2 June, Apple Music will Black Out on Tuesday. We will use this day to reflect and plan actions to support the artists blacks, designers black, and the black communities. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xkvn31DpYc – Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 2, 2020

This could be of interest to you | This test shows why it is not worth anything to steal an iPhone from an Apple retail Store

Apple Music joined ‘Black Out Tuesday’

The music industry has decided to spend a day to reflect, and to seek changes in response to the death of George Floyd and the murder of other African-Americans in the United States. For this reason, they have scheduled a strike, which today, Tuesday, 2 June to try to raise awareness.

This is not a day off, it is a day to reflect and find ways to move forward in solidarity

There are a lot of musicians who have joined the protests and on this special day, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, John Legend and many others have been sensitized by the events. Now, Apple’s Music has also decided to join and The official radio of Apple will dedicate all day to the black music. In addition, from time to time, the music stops and a voice appears saying: “this moment calls on us all to speak and act against racism … we are in solidarity with black communities everywhere “, something like ” this moment calls on us all to speak and act against racism … we are in solidarity with black communities everywhere in the world. ”

Apple has always been an example when it comes to fighting for the rights of minorities and in this case, it has not been hidden, both the CEO and the initiatives taken by the company show Apple’s commitment to the company. You can access to Apple’s Music and all his catalogue and your playlists as usualbut in some sections of the application, you will be able to see examples of the union of Apple’s ‘Black Out Tuesday” which is celebrated today.