Apple Music prepares a festival with concerts of Metallica, Queen, and Nirvana!

Concerts virtual, are no longer a novelty. Well in quarantine, we are surrounded by musical material of the first order for weeks. But the festival Apple Music that we are going to present you, is the one that would hit our chairs even without the atmosphere of the pandemic.

Apple Music has recently put in place a three-day festival in the framework of its initiative ” At home with Apple Music: best seat in the house “ in which they will broadcast legendary concerts from artists as legendary through their platform.

In the declaration of the festival, the company manzanita wrote: “Apple Music gives you a front row seat to enjoy 20 of the most iconic performances of some of the best music artists, for three days of entertainment of high quality but without the crowds “.

When was this, Sopitaaaas!?

Here, you will not have to wait! The concert is the same weekend. From 23 to 25 may, the stream will include presentations amazing Metallica, Queen, Amy Winehouse, Bob Marley, Rage Against the Machine, Coldplay, Elton John, Lady Gaga and many other artists.

For Chile, the mole and the pozole are not assembled, the festival will be divided into categories, each category being aired on a different day: Pop stars, Rock heroes and Legends. Have you already an idea of the artists that are going to appear? Here’s the full range:

Metallica will release the concert they gave for the 20 years of ” The Black Album “

First day

Here, we will see several jewelry, such as the presentation of Lady Gaga at Madison Square Garden in 2011 as part of her tour The Monster Ball. We will also have Game cold with his presentation in São Paulo in 2017. There is a jewel that we can’t lose sight of: the concert legendary Amy Winehouse Live at the Porchester Hall in London in 2007. We leave you the rest:

Lil Wayne – Live at House of Blues Los Angeles (Los Angeles, Usa 2008)

Tyler, the creator – Apple Music presents: Tyler, the creator (Los Angeles, United States of America 2019)

J Balvin – Bruuttal (Medellín, CO 2017)

Camila Cabello – New Music Daily Presents: Camila Cabello (Los Angeles, United States of America 2019)

One Republic – Live in South Africa (Johannesburg, ZA 2015)

Day 2

Rockers are noticed because the second day is going to become very strong. Apple’s Music launch concert Metallica 2009 in Quebec city. We will have the opportunity to see Rage against the machine the classic Finsbury Park in London and even at the concert Nirvana 1992 in Reading, United Kingdom. This is not all, we’ll leave you with this which we can also enjoy:

Pearl Jam – Immagine in Cornice (several cities of Italy, 2006)

Nine Inch Nails – Beside You in Time (several american cities, 2006)

U2 – 360 at the Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Usa 2009)

3rd day

To close in beauty, the legends of the music arrive. A jewel you must see. Freddy Mercury and Queen They will be rocking at Wembley with their concert of 1986. Bob Marley it comes down to the intensity and atmosphere rastafari it will take us until 1980. It is also perfect for listening to the classics of The Eagles these days crazy. Without being the least important, we leave you the other legends that will be at the festival:

Elton John – Live at Madison Square Garden (New York City, Usa 2007)

The Rolling Stones – Hyde Park Live (London, United Kingdom 2013)

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band – London Calling: Live at Hyde Park (London, United Kingdom 2009)