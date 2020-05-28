Apple offers a movie directed by Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro

Apple will be producing a movie with Martin Scorsese at the realization, and the famous Robert de Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in the leading roles. The giant of the tech offers as well a production budget of $ 200 million.

To make its place in the market of streaming, the new arrived Apple is ready to put the means. The firm of Cupertino launches effect in the production of a film directed by the master Scorsese. The director found his favourite actors DiCaprio and De Niroin an adaptation of the novel Killers of the Flower Moon.

Martin Scorsese was looking for a studio for several months already. The director had contacted Universal, MGM and Netflix, for which he recently completed The Irishman. But it is ultimately Apple that has won the deal who would be on the verge of being signed, reports the american magazine Variety.

An original movie Apple on a criminal conspiracy history

The movie’s budget $ 200 million will be co-produced with Paramount, which will distribute in the halls. Apple will recover then the exclusivity of the feature for a streaming on its platform, Apple TV+. The film will then become the largest production of the VOD service.

Killers of the Flower Moon is an american novel, non-fictional published in 2017. He tells the true story of a series of murders that occurred in the 20 years within the people of Osage in the state of Oklahoma. The plot follows the investigation conducted by the FBI, who revealed a plot history against the native americans. Robert De Niro will likely be the great criminal William Hale and Di Caprio will be in the skin of the agent Tom White, and managed with his team to solve the case.

The film should come out in the year 2021. Last week, Apple has also offered a fim written by and with Tom Hanks title Greyhound. Originally slated for release in the cinema, this feature-length film about the Second world War in the 70 million will eventually be streamed directly to Apple TV+.

