Apple should have spent more than $ 100 MILLION to provide the next film with Will Smith

Apple launched the checkbook for a place in the film industry. A couple of weeks after you have purchased the global rights to the new film from Tom Hanks, a private excursion to the cinema to cause a pandemic, the tech giant has won the rights of”Emancipation”, a thriller, historical with Will Smith in the lead role. After DeadlineApple would have paid a sum in excess of us $ 120 billion, above the post Warner Bros… The negotiations were carried out in the framework of the Film Market of the Cannes film Festival, to be held online this year. It is the most expensive film ever sold at a festival, notes Deadline.

“The emancipation”, directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”, “Equalizer”, “The Fall of the White House”), tells the true story of the escape of Peter, a slave in Louisiana who, in 1863, he crossed the united States to join the army, abolitionist of slavery during the american Civil war. A photo of the back and flogged Peter, published in a magazine, it became famous as the visual evidence of the horror of the acts committed by the slave owners.

Apple is also going to produce the next Scorsese

The film will be shot in the year 2021. It will be released in the cinema in the world before becoming available for streaming on the Apple TV+, the platform launched last fall. This provision is similar to that provided for the “Killers of the Flower of the Moon”, the next film from Martin Scorsese.

At the end of may, the press reported that the feature film with a budget of 200 million dollars, which puts the spotlight on Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, would be co-financed by Paramount and Apple. According to The Hollywood Reporterthe study only distribute the film in the cinema, while Apple would be in charge of the creative aspects of the production — and, therefore, to discuss with the director of your choice.

