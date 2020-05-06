Apple TV adds of choice selected from the AFI Movie Club

The Apple TV has added Tuesday to the AFI Movie Club of the American Film Institute in its rotation from the collections held by the man, allowing quick and easy access to the classics of the cinema promoted by the organization.



The selections of the AFI Movie Club are now available in the TV application.

Appearing on the main page “Watch now” to the TV app under “Browse by collection”, the AFI Movie Club has been created to facilitate the life in quarantine coronavirus and is daily updated with new recommendations of films, reports Variety.

The stars and hollywood personalities are organizing the selections of the Movie Club, according to the report. Until now, the conservatives guests include J. J. Abrams, Halle Berry, Jack Black, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Jeff Goldblum, Hugh Grant, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman and Sharon Stone, among others.

Similar to lists organized by Apple, the AFI section presents a classic film and provides a brief summary, information on the actors and the team, the rating Rotten Tomatoes, trailers, film and more. The users have the possibility to buy or rent via Apple TV, or, if available, to broadcast selections via third-party applications.

At its launch in march, the first choice of the AFI Movie Club was “The Wizard of Oz”. The selection today, “Spartacus”, may be purchased for $ 14.99 or rented for $ 3.99. No option for streaming is not available.

The list of the AFI includes up to present “Moulin Rouge”, “Some like it hot”; “Dr. Strangelove or: How I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb”; “Snow White and the seven dwarfs”; “to Kill a mockingbird”; “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “E. T .: The Extra-Terrestrial”, “The Sound of Music,” “Moonlight” and “Star Wars: A New Hope,” the report says.