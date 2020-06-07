Apple TV, Altice/SFR, YouTube : what series and movies to see this week (June 6-12) ? – Actus Ciné

The program of these platforms: Witness, Paranormal Activity 3, or the series Defending Jacob.

APPLE TV+

CENTRAL PARK

In this series of animated musical, Owen Tillerman takes care of the management of Central Park, where he lives with his family. They will soon find themselves confronted by a rich heiress who wants to transform the park into apartments.

With Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell

DEFENDING JACOB



Deputy public prosecutor from a small town in Massachusetts, Andy Barber faces a terrible dilemma when his own 14-year-old son is accused of the murder of a classmate. While he tries to clear his boy, the attorney discovers some secrets, which sow the seeds of doubt. Cornered, what choice will he face up to this insoluble dilemma between his duty to defend justice and his unconditional love for his child?

With Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, ‘jaeden Martell

TRYING

Jason and Nikki would like to be parents in order to be fully happy but they fail to have a baby. Difficult to cope when our contemporary society is showing ruthless, when friends have children and when adoption is proving a test of the soldier.

The origins of the paranormal phenomena that continue the young Kate, through a prequel that goes back on his youth…

Inspector John Book investigates a murder whose only witness is a young boy, a member of the community of the Amish. Discovering that his superior is the instigator of this crime, John Book takes refuge from this community a pacifist.

INVINCIBLE: THE PATH OF REDEMPTION



Following the film "Invincible", which focuses on the post-Second World War Louis Zamperini.

MEETINGS IN ELIZABETHTOWN



Everyone has the right to fail. But pass a true fiasco, miss a long-term project, which we believed was hard as iron, ruin hundreds of lives, sinking a box in 24 hours application of the special provisions. It is the feat just accomplished the designer Drew Baylor in creating the sports shoe Mercury, an aberration of which the imminent launch could well be the flop of the century, with a net loss announced 1 billion dollars. Three days of the apocalypse, Drew receives a frantic call from his sister. Their father, Mitch, has just died, and their mother has sunk into such a state of confusion and turmoil that she is unable to travel to Kentucky for the funeral. He returned to Drew to work out the details of the ceremony with the family and the many friends of the victim…

Kate and Matt are leaving the city to settle in the countryside in a large house, isolated and dilapidated. Shortly after their move, they discover a chamber that has the power to grant all their wishes…

Green Boys could be a “Little Prince” of the millennium of exile. Alhassane, 17 years, has left Guinea, and arrived alone in France after a tiring journey. Hosted in a village in Normandy, he met Louka, 13 years. Between the two boys, a friendship is born and invents day after day. What separates them and binds them just as much as what unites them. During the summer, they build a hut on the cliff that overlooks the sea. As a zone of freedom, it will be a secret place of childhood, and the refuge of injuries.

A father faces his daughter aged twenty years, who wants to stay in prison for a sexual assault that she does not know have committed. Their relationship will become complicated when the past resurfaces.