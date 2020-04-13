Apple+ TV becomes free !

Even Apple puts ! After Canal+, OCS and Amazon Prime Video, it is the turn of Apple TV+ switch to free mode. Good, to prevent you from you catch fire, all the contents are not free, but there is plenty to do. In total, you have four series, a movie and three series dedicated to children.* Knowing that the catalog of Apple TV+ is very far from being one of Netflix, it is not bad at all. Especially that there is, as we said, the quality. We advise you in particular For All Mankind, a uchronie with as point of departure a world where the Russians were the first to set foot on the soil of the Moon and beat the Americans in the conquest of space, and Serving, a psychological thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan that follows a couple of Philadelphia in mourning after a tragedy as inexplicable, incredible, which will allow a mysterious force to enter into the lives of married… It’s scary just as it should be !

Another programme not to be missed, the documentary film The Elephant Mother following the matriarchal Athena and his flock during their migration, with some magic moments as moments of tragic. The killjoys will point out that Apple has not made available the two series the most high profile cases when the output of the streaming service in November 2019 : See with Jason Momoa and The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon. It is true. Maybe after you have seen the free programs offered by Apple TV+ you’ll be ready to put eur 4.99 per month to monitor these series. In the meantime, Apple TV+ is therefore free from Friday 10 April to 23. The duration is limited but not indicated by Apple. To connect, it is here. Apple states that “Apple TV is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, and some connected tvs, Samsung and LG, as well as devices Amazon Fire TV and Roku.” Good(s) projection(s).

*Series : Little America, Serving, For All Mankind, Dickinson

Film : The Elephant Mother

Series for children : Snoopy in space, Helpsters, The secret of the pen

