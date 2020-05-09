Apple TV+ : Defending Jacob becomes one of the most popular series

Defending Jacobthe new series on Apple TV+ with Chris Evans in the cast, knows a great success, to such an extent that it has become one of the most popular series for the streaming platform, Apple.

According to Deadline, Defending Jacob ranks among the first three series of Apple TV+ with a launch weekend important, with an audience that has continued to grow during the second week, and a hearing which has been multiplied by five during the first ten days (from 24 April to 3 may), to the point of ranking among the first two rounds of Apple TV+ whose growth is most rapid.

Another positive element is the commitment of the public. Most of the spectators have watched the first three episodes as soon as they were available and almost all have watched the fourth episode released a week later. The fifth episode comes out today on Apple TV+.

Chris Evans is in any case delighted with the news and thanked all those who had cast a glance to the series.