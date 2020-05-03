Apple TV+ famous with bursts, the first to See (with Jason Momoa)

” See “

. Created by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence, the latter in particular featuredand Alfre Woodard and also enjoys a strong promotion.

The story takes place in a distant future, after a deadly virus has decimated humanity. The survivors became blind operating a combat fratricide. Jason Momoa plays the role of Baba Voss (the father of twins born with the ability to see), and must protect its tribe against a powerful queen, but desperate wishing to the death of the heirs.

From the 1st November, the first three episodes of ” See “ will be available on Apple TV + in more than 100 countries and regions of the world. New episodes will continue to be unveiled every week, every Friday.

Source