Apple TV+ famous with bursts, the first to See (with Jason Momoa)

Has a big week with the launch of its streaming service, Apple has just organized the first of a series of flagship, See at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Created by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence, the latter in particular featured Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard and also enjoys a strong promotion.

The story takes place in a distant future, after a deadly virus has decimated humanity. The survivors became blind operating a combat fratricide. Jason Momoa plays the role of Baba Voss (the father of twins born with the ability to see), and must protect its tribe against a powerful queen, but desperate wishing to the death of the heirs.

From the 1st November, the first three episodes of See will be available on Apple TV + in more than 100 countries and regions of the world. New episodes will continue to be unveiled every week, every Friday.

