Apple TV+, here is the first trailer of “the Children of the State”

“Boys State” is a new documentary of the Apple TV+ that follows the high school students of the leadership program of the Texas Children in the State. The film seeks to uncover the political motivations of the next generation of american voters.

The trailer provides a series of data on the Children of the State, including the protagonists who the viewers will soon learn to know. The documentary will arrive on the Apple TV+ the 14 of August. It will provide a look into american politics, as seen by young people who are about to reach voting age. The film, awarded at the last of the festivals of Sundance, highlights 1, 000 young people of 17 years of age to participate in the leadership program organized by the american Legion. More specifically, the Children of the State focuses on four of the boys ‘ social origins and political points of view, then, that are struggling to reach the highest office of the Children of Texas, the governor.

In the united States, the program of Boys State is a kind of summer camp policy a week. The high school youth are divided into groups, elected officials and municipal representatives, and serve political functions simulated.

The documentary is directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBane. Laurene Powell Jobs, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan Silberberg and Nicole Stott are the executive producers of the film.

