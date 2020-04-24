Apple TV More : Defender Jacob and the docu Beastie Boys are available

There are 55 min

Alban Martin

React

Like every Friday, or almost, Apple TV+ adds new content. This time, it is a series with Chris Evans, Defender Jacob, and the documentary-Beastie Boys, Spike Jonze.

Enough to spend a few hours in a cool place for the confinement.

Defender Jacob

With three episodes available for the launch (about 8 in total), Defender Jacob is very expected with Chris Evans (Andy Barber in the series) who plays an associate producer in a small town in Massachusetts. If its reputation is recognizedhis work applaudedeverything will switch the day when his 14 year old son is accused of having murdered a classmate in a forest. As it is a small vill, he has no other choice than to take charge of the case. Andy Barber is going to have to choose between defend the justice or choose the love he has for his child, all under the pressure of the city and then the country. There will also Michelle Dockerystar Downtown Abbey.

The first season starts with three episodes, and then a new one will be put online each week. Still a good program to help the catalog of Apple TV…

Beastie Boyz

One who has achieved such “In the Skin of John Malkovich“we proposed a documentary on the career of rap group a cult, the Beastie Boys.

The director Spike Jonze traces the fate of this group of Hip-Hop precursor that stopped in 2014, following the death of Adam ” MCA ” Yauch. If you are not generations 80 / 90, be aware that Beastie Boys is a hip-hop group american, a native of the neighborhoods of Manhattan and Brooklyn, New York. It was founded in 1979, is 40 years ago. An impressive figure, which also corresponds to the number of albums sold.

It should be noted that for the truthfulness of the facts, it was written by two of the members of the panel with Mic and contains scenes never seen before.