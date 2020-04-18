Apple TV offer free content to its users

On the occasion of the containment, which affects more than 3 billion humans on the planet, Apple has decided to offer movies and shows for free via its platform for SVOD Apple TV+. After having made available these contained exclusively in the United States in a first time, Apple has extended its services in all the countries where its service is available.

Content Apple TV free in France

Thus, France has access to this offer of free content since April 11, 2020. So this is an opportunity to discover new series, as well as a documentary. Largely affected by the repercussions of the outbreak of coronavirus and containment, which aims to slow its spread, the country has 6.3 million people affected by partial unemployment. Therefore, it is very likely that this offer from Apple has been a great success in France.

Apple gives access to 8 of its original creations. This is the series that you can watch for free on Apple TV :

Dickinson, who has for main subject the poet who gives his name to the series,

Little America, signed by the creators of the Big Sick, and Master of None, and offers portraits of immigrants in the United States,

Serving, a work of fiction thrillers featuring a nanny in charge of caring for a child is not like the others,

For All Mankind, which tells the story of the astronauts of the Nasa.

Apple has not forgotten the children in this selection, and offers three series which are tailored to a young audience :

Helpsters, which sets the scene of the monsters the sympathetic drawing of the puppet Sesame Street,

Snoopy in Space in which the famous dog from the cartoon part in the conquest of space,

Ghostwriter, the secret of the pen, in which a group of friends consisting of 4 kids in Brooklyn trying to solve crimes and mysteries with the help of a ghost-invisible. The latter caters to a teen audience.

The last of these free content is a documentary titled ” The Elephant Moter. The latter follows the life of a herd of elephants in exile, and mainly of its matriarch.

We note anyway that some successful series like The Morning Show, which plunges the viewer into the backstage of a morning american and in which play Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell are absent from this selection.

It is possible to access these free content on Apple TV from a PC via a standard web browser, on an iPhone, an iPad or a Mac via the Apple TV or from your tv through the Apple TV box. It is simply necessary to have an Apple id to connect to the service, there is no need to subscribe. In contrast to discover more content, you can take advantage of the free trial offer for a week offered by Apple. It will not, however, forget to cancel your subscription to the end of the first week.

The end date of the operation free content on Apple TV is not yet known. It will probably end with the release of the containment of the outbreak of coronavirus.