Apple TV+ offers a selection of his series and movies free of charge on the app

Apple joined the list of online services that offer some of their content free of charge during the confinement. This Thursday, 9 April, the firm announced that a selection of series and films from the catalogue of his platform Apple TV+ will be available for free for a limited period of time unspecified. This relates to the 100 countries where the service is available. In France, the programs will be available from this Friday, 10 April at 23h on the app Apple TV, available on iPhone, iPad and Mac, some connected tvs, Apple TV and devices Fire TV.

Apple TV+ was launched on November 1, 2019 and offers a catalog of series and films, exclusive, at the price of 4.99 euros per month. Access to the service is also offered for one year, for every purchase of an Apple product. The series of “the Morning Show”, with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, was the major asset of the platform to its launch, and has managed to generate a bit of buzz — thanks to several nominations for the Golden Globes and a SAG Award won by Jennifer Aniston. Other programs, however, have had a launch more discreet.

This promotional offer is the opportunity for Apple to introduce its service to the greatest number. It should be noted that some of the more iconic of the platform — like “The Morning Show”, the series “Amazing Stories” produced Steven Spielberg, or the emissions of Oprah Winfrey — are not affected by the free.

Here is the list of programs available free of charge :

“The Elephant Mother” (documentary film)

“Little America” (drama series)

“Serving” (drama series)

“For All Mankind” (drama series)

“Dickinson” (comedy series)

“Helpsters” (children’s series)

“Ghostwriter : the secret of the pen” (children’s series)

“Snoopy in Space” (animated tv series for children)

