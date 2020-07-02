Apple TV+ offers film of the franchise, with Will Smith

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
12


After the surprise of Tom Hanks with the movie Greyhound which will be released on the AppleTV+ the 10 of July, Apple prepares for another long-mtrages for its streaming service and has offered a great production, directed by Antoine Fuqua, The emancipationthe first of which ela will be presented by Will Smith. Deadlinewho teaches us the new, accurate that Apple dpensera more than $ 120 million for this new project.

written by William N. Collage, the film will be inspired by a true story that is droule in 1863. Peter, played by Will Smith, is a slave on a plantation that was savagely beaten and must flee Louisiana, in north direction to join the Weapon of the Union and win the freedom. It becomes then a symbol, photographs of their scars, like the one used by the abolitionists to show the world the abuses of slavery.

Will Smith

Unlike Greyhound who will come out directly on the AppleTV+, The emancipation it will be a trip to the cinema before arriving on the streaming service of Apple. It will, however, be patient: the trigger does not dbutera not before the beginning of the following year, with an output that can take us to 2022.

