Apple TV+ offers free content without a subscription

“Dickinson”, “Using”, “For All Mankind”… so many series made free by Apple this good Friday, 10 April. So for the moment, the american brand has not announced when will end this great offer, interested parties can now take advantage of it and this without a subscription.

Apple TV+ becomes free… or almost ! Apple offers several of its programs around the world as soon as this Friday, April 10.

Interested persons who do not have subscription to the platform will thus be able to discover the last series of “scary” M. Night Shyamalan, “Serving“and the anthology “Little America“produced by Kumail Nanjiani. The series that revisits the history of the poet Emily Dickinson, as performed by Hailee Steinfeld, “Dickinson“as well as “For All Mankind“, uchronie, which imagines a world where the Soviet Union would have won the space race, are also available free of charge. The series in live-action “Helpsters“and Ghostwriter“for children, join series free Apple TV+. On the side of the film, “The Elephant Queen“the wildlife documentary narrated by the actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, is the only one to be available.

Free programs accessible only from the application Apple TV and available on the Apple products but also on some tvs, Samsung and LG, devices Roku and Amazon Fire TV. You will need to go in the category “Free for Everyone” to start to look at these different types of content.