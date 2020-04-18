Apple TV+ offers its programs during the containment

Posted on April 11, 2020 at 16h53 by Ben

In full containment, and at the time where the days are for some more long, Apple reacts. The firm of Cupertino opens so graciously a part of the catalogue of his service of SVoD.

Apple TV+ opens up its catalog

The competitor of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and others, shows the muscles. Apple TV+ offers some of its programs in open access since a few hours now. Nothing to spoil, it will not even be necessary to create an account or submit to any trial period. You’ll be able to binge-watcher of documentaries, movies and series selected simply by running the service application. Among these contents left in open access, are concerned the documentary The Elephant Queenthe series Little Americathe thriller Serving M. Night Shymalan, Dickinson (with Hailee Steinfeld), Helpsters, Ghostwriter, Snoopy in space or For All Mankind. The latter, imagining what could have been if the Soviet Union had invested the moon before the United States.

The opportunity to discover the platform

In short, it is to discover new, and especially to get acquainted with the platform ofApple. At the present time, it is possible to access Apple TV+ via the dedicated applications available on iPhone, iPad, Macon some connected tvs LG and Samsung, on the Amazon Fire TV compatible, etc, Only Android and Windows have not been spoiled on this point, obliging to the impasse. More importantly, this free service also offers to discover the first episodes of a selection of original creations, including The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon, or Truth Be Told with Aaron Paul. At the present time, no end date of this gratuity has not been specified. But you never know : if you want to test Apple TV+, do not delay too much ! Otherwise, the monthly subscription to the platform is charged eur 4.99 per month.