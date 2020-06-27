Apple TV+ : the Defense of Jacob, to the House Before dark… the series of the platform to capture this summer ? – News of the TV Series

The platform of Apple TV+ launched in last November and already has a very good number to your accountant. The balance sheet, with the list of those who advise you to take this summer…

THE SHOW OF THE MORNING

A controller to be laborious and little bit subtle, and two episodes of better bill later, The Morning Show, where the games of power behind the scenes of a popular american talk show to find its tone between the drama the prestige of accents “Sorkinien” (Has The White House) and the soap tasty. The series, driven by the excellent Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon says in his post#MeToo when the star is accused of sexual harassment, and not simply ride the wave, but strives to tell a story, of percussion, that resounds with force today, more than ever. If the series is decidedly feminist, it is much thinner than that of its introduction suggests. Classic and elegant in its form, it quickly becomes overwhelming and, frankly, addictive. You should see the platform recently launched.

DEFENDING JACOB

The defense of Jacob, the mini-series was completed in only eight episodes, is uany proposal for a classic look, but be careful, in laquellee the teenage son of a police officer is accused of the murder of one of their classmates. Much more of the judicial police, she impresses first of all by its atmosphere heavy, heavy, even suffocating in its most intense moments, by their sobriety of all also, which is reminiscent of the crime novels of scandinavian countries. She bravely refuses to give in to the temptation of a large number of false tracks and is especially skillful in bringing his shocking revelations. Always alone, Chris Evans impresses in this role tortured, that they’re finally going to perfection, while Michelle Dockery confirms in what is without a doubt his performance is the most inhabited. The actors, well-directed, organized, not mannered, a suspense thriller and a poignant account : the Defense of Jacob, has everything for you to become obsessed with.

SERVE

In the service, thriller produced and, in part, directed by maestro M. Night Shyamalan, a pair of Philadelphia is trying to overcome the death of your baby by using a doll that is realistic, but your day-to-glaucous sees upside down by the arrival of Leanne, a young babysitter charged with the care of a fake baby… making the situation even more murky and tense ! A virtual camera in the 10-to 30-minute episodes, which skillfully plays on the mystery, the suspense, the strangeness, the élègance to its staging and the atmosphere of your immense darkness of the apartment. It is slow, but fascinating. And the end of season 2 suggests that season 2 even more intriguing. Hand cast, special mention to the excellent Lauren Ambrose, the Clear of Six Feet under, he finally found a role for his height, the mother inquiètante and lunar.

LITTLE AMERICA

This anthology, based on the articles ofEpic Magazine and, more especially, in the lives of immigrants from the four corners of the planet venus, in the united states is a series feel good both tender and moving story, based on real-life stories amazing and beautiful beautiful successes. With kindness, Little gives us to see stories of immigration are positive, full of hope in a time in the united States live hours particularly dark, under the presidency of Donald Trump. Curious detail : we found our Melanie Laurent national in an episode of romantic, very unique, in which she shines.

DICKINSON

Dickinson, in which the youths of Emily Dickinson, surprises and stands out for its originality, its freshness and lightness, all of which we did not expect a show that takes place in the 19th century and it is very interesting to a poet, to tell all. Forget your prejudices and let a chance to this version as a teenager, rebellious and daring to the great poet, and let you carry your world a lot like ours. Their concerns are those of many young people of our time, including ecology, feminism, and the thirst for freedom. In the title role, Hailee Steinfeld the actress-singer discovered in Bumblebee and Perfect Pitchis required instantly, without making too much of it. Thanks to its format of comedy of 30 minutes, Dickinson can eat or taste, the taste will be the same : spicy, pop, necessarily, poetic, musical, and decidedly queer.

TRYING to

In the attempt, dramédie british funny and charming, Jason and Nikki would like to become parents in order to be fully happy, but not to have a baby. They then decide to embark on the great adventure of adoption, a test of the combat is told in 8 episodes, with accuracy, sincerity and tenderness. Rafe Spall and Esther Smith are very convincing in the lead roles, surrounded by eccentric secondary characters that make the viewing experience more enjoyable. Something that should not be underestimated.

HOME BEFORE DARK

If you are looking for a series to watch with the family, the Home Before Dark is a good option. Just landed with his family in the small town where his father grew up, Hilda Lisko, a young journalist of nine years and is passionate about the search for the truth, trying to prove that an alleged accidental death occurred a short period of time before it is in reality a murder. The exhumation of a case of decades old that all the city has taken care to bury. His father… Inspired by a true story, it is somewhere between The Goonies and Veronica Mars and transports in a universe that is Spielberg with a good dose of mystery and appeal of the characters. This is the end, touching and perfectly take.

LITTLE VOICE

CENTRAL PARK

Centered on a family of caretakers who live and work in the Central Park, and that was to save the park is threatened by an old woman of affairs, decided to destroy, the first animated series for the Apple TV+ is signed by Loren Bouchard (bob’s Burgers) with the voices in VO Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. The characters are sympathetic and endearing, on a background of musical comedy because she sings in Central Park, and pretty well too. Theand the show shines, thanks to a political speech is relevant, sometimes social, sometimes feminist, and a taste for the inclusion of not so frequent in the animated series. What a treat !

VISIBLE : IN THE TELEVISION

On the basis of interviews and archive footage, sometimes, rarely, this documentary series exciting in 5 episodes explores how us television has given way to the representation of the LGBTQ+ throughout the decades, but also the battle to combat homophobia and invisibility. Well built, it is also very emotional, and allows the path… and one that is still left to go. Includes the testimony of Ellen DeGeneres, Sara Ramirez, Neil Patrick Harris and Billy Porter, all the brave representatives who have grown up in front of a television that do not represent you, before you can add your stone to this beautiful building.