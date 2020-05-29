Apple TV+ : the upcoming titles on the streaming platform

Apple TV+ sets himself up as a formidable competitor of the giants Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime. Now free of charge during the confinement, Apple TV+ is a gold mine for the lovers of tv series and documentaries. The streaming platform now offers a catalog, particularly developed in which these few new tantalizing, for all ages and all tastes.

Mythic Quest : Raven’s Banqueta special episode “Quarantine”

Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” follows a team of developers of video games so that they rise to the challenges of managing a video game popular. The nine episodes of a half-hour streamed. For this special episode, the cast and crew have worked at a distance and everything has been written, filmed, and edited in quarantine. We found Poppy’s (Charlotte Nicdao), and Ian (Rob McElhenney) who struggle against loneliness, while Brad (Danny Pudi) and David (David Hornsby) are launching a contest for charity. The wizard Oj (Jessie Ennis) tries to explain videoconferencing to CW (F. Murray Abraham) with results more or less convincing. The episode was released on Friday, may 22.

Dear…

A new documentary series of 10 episodes produced by R. J. Cutler, winner of an Emmy Award and a Peabody Award, and inspired, spots revolutionary “Dear Apple” Apple. “Dear…” adopts an approach that is inventive and film biographies of the characters more emblematic of the current company using letters written by those whose lives have been changed by their work. Scheduled for release on Friday, June 5.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! : a previously unseen episode with Jason Mraz

Each Tuesday, a new episode of the Fraggles from Apple is unveiled. The stars, beloved of the classic series of the 80’s, Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt, meet as well for new stories and classic songs. In the all-new mini-episode this week, entitled “The adventure mrazmerisante Wembley and Gobo!”, the Fraggles have invited the singer Jason Mraz, who just become a farmer, in music, of course. An episode entertaining for (grand) children.

Dads

“Dads” is a documentary heartfelt and humorous, which highlights six fathers extraordinary around the world. This production offers an immersion in the trials and tribulations of modern parenting, including interviews, previously unpublished Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O’brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and many others. The documentary was directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, who also provides an intimate look at the fathers of his own family. Released in 2019, the documentary will be put online on the platform on Friday, June 19, just in time for father’s day.

Helpsters Help You – a new episode every Friday

The producers of Sesame Street, inspired by the series Helspters unveil a new series of six short films in the goal of providing emotional support to young children and parents in this time of pandemic. The series educates and entertains, and can be defined as a supplementary aid to facilitate distance education. Produced in partnership with Sesame Workshop, the series puts in scene Cody, enthusiastic leader. In this new episode, Cody is joined by his friend Amazing Alie, and shows us how to play with our friends far away.

Central Park, with Stanley Tucci

This musical, animated follows the family Tillerman, installed in Central Park. Owen, park manager and Paige, a journalist, raise their children, Molly and Cole in the park, the most famous of the world. Their habitat is now threatened when the heiress of a hotel decided to raze the park. This new production, announcement of a casting of fly high with Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and the irreplaceable Stanley Tucci. Central Park was created, written and produced by the three winners of an Emmy Award : Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers), Josh Gad (Frozen) and Nora Smith (Bob’s Burgers). Central Park will be available online on Friday, may 29.

Greatness Code : on the wave of sports documentaries

It came to the time series on the greatest athletes. The most popular of the series-documentaries has the wind in its sails, and Apple TV+ starts to turn. The first season of this landmark series will take place over seven episodes, each focused on a pivotal moment where an athlete’s sporting career has shifted. One will find, among others, Lebron James, four-time MVP of the NBA, three-time champion of the NBA and two-time olympic gold medalist; Tom Brady, six-time champion of the Super Bowl and four-time MVP of the Super Bowl, Alex Morgan, olympic gold medalist and co-captain of the women’s national team of football of the United States ; Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world and eight-time olympic champion. Performed by Gotham Chopra, the series will be available online on Friday, 10 July.

