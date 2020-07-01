Apple TV+ : Will Smith will be the star of the movie of the Emancipation

There are 57 min (Updated 34 minutes)

One comes to learn that the firm of Cupertino has hit the jackpot by winning the rights of the “Emancipation”, an action movie that is going to make noise. A program with, the production, and starring Will Smith, which will soon be available in the catalog of the streaming service. Here are the information that have been leaked…

Will Smith and starring Antoine Fuqua for the achievement

After The Hollywood ReporterApple has won the battle in the front of the large study Warner Bros. they have moved heaven and earth to acquire the rights to this production. Unfortunately for the study, with a small game “Who is who is going to pay more ?”Apple is pretty good.

According to the american press that he relayed the information, Apple would have pulled out a very large sum of money (we’re talking about 120 million dollars) to propose “The emancipation“to his subscribers :

The story will focus on one of the dark periods of our history. The film is based on a the true story at the time of the slaves in the united States, specifically in the state of Louisiana.

Emancipation is based on a true story and follows a fugitive slave who tries to escape capture through Louisiana, heading to the north to join the Union army. A photo taken of the back of Peter was made famous in 1864, after having been published as proof of the cruelty of slavery in America. As noted in the report, this has led to many free Blacks to join the Union army.

At the helm of this original movie from Apple, we find Will Smith, James Lassiter and Jon Mone the production and the realization is Antoine Fuqua it is well known by the movie The Rage in the belly or Equalizer.

For the moment, the Emancipation has not been complied with, but the writing is full. We do not have information about the start of filming is scheduled to begin little (although it is still difficult to find the Covid-19 that never ends advance in the united States).

Emancipation is part of Apple’s commitment enrich your catalog for the Apple TV+ often criticized for being inadequate in the face of competitors like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Anyway, Apple gives the media with large financial investments. We have been able to see the redemption of the rights in the film Greyhound with Tom Hanks or future partnerships A24 for the rights of Boys State and The The rocks Sofia Copolla.