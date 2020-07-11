Apple warns users by the use of covers for the webcam on the MacBook

Apple he has published a the new support document in which warns users fromthe use of cover and covers for the webcam included in the MacBook. In the documentation for the colossus of Cupertino notes that the use of a cover of a third party may damage the screen.

“If you close your MacBook with a camera cover installed, you may damage the display because the space between the screen and the keyboard is designed to the tolerances very tight. Cover the built-in camera might also interfere with the ambient light sensor and prevent the functioning of features like auto brightness and the True Tone“reads an excerpt of the document, which came as a result of the increasing reports have arrived on Reddit some users who had reported serious damage to the display after using the covers for the webcam on the MacBook.

The the problems would be still more serious on the MacBook Pro by 16-inch as they have frames even thinner compared to previous models. The the damage, however, is perfectly covered by the additional warranty AppleCare+, which must be purchased separately, while for those that do not have this warranty, the technicians may also refuse to fix it.

Apple also points out that the MacBook and the webcam installed on their PC are safe and secure, and include a green light that activates when in use. Accordingly, in this way, it is unlikely that the lenses are being used for espionage.