Apple Watch : two wristbands Sport and Nike versions of arc-en-ciel

Two bracelets Apple Watch ” Pride Edition “, with the colors of the rainbow, complementing the collection of Apple. And for the first time, Nike is celebrating with its own version.

The first is a bracelet-type Sport sold in normal price of 49 € where the striped rainbow dress up the outside as well as inside and are aligned with those of the dial “Pride digital”. The other is a bracelet Nike white, of which the inner side of the perforations takes up this colourful palette ($49 to $ also).

Apple specifies this time the way it has been designed the bracelet to scratches. This will result in irregularity in the pattern of the stripes :

The Sports Bracelet Pride Edition comes from the assembly to the hand of different bands of fluoroelastomer colorful. These strips are then cut to the machine and mixed through a compression molding. Through this process, subtle changes appear in the design rainbow wavy, which makes each bracelet a unique object.

Bracelets that we will be able to provide with the new variants arc-en-ciel of several dials, available in the latest beta of watchOS 6.2.5. We can expect therefore that the final version arrives, at best, tonight.

The initiative comes within the framework of the international day against homophobia and transphobia. Apple recalls the passage in its support, through these products, several organisations defending this cause.