Apple will broadcast Saturday the benefit concert “One World: Together At Home” 🆕

The details of the broadcast of this concert, via the platforms of streaming and the channels of TV and radio in French/belgian have been specified.

All platforms will be of the party (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter…), but also Apple Music, Apple TV and Beats 1 that will send the music on Saturday, April 18, between 20h and 22h in France.

This concert will also be on M6, France 2, Canal+, BeIn or even Q2, and VTMGO in Belgium, the schedules, Saturday and/or Sunday.

Article of April 7,

Containment requires, the concerts held at “home” by artists multiply. Elton John, Mariah Carey and the band OneRepublic have recently given to heart joy.

The success of these concerts led to the idea to Global Citizen and theWorld health organization (WHO) to organize a grand concert to raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19 and to support carers around the world.

Called One World: Together At Home, this issue charity will be held with Lady Gaga. The singer, who has filmed her latest music video with an iPhone 11 Pro, also spoke on FaceTime with Tim Cook. During this call, the boss of Apple, announced that Apple will make a donation of 10 million dollars for the occasion.

Lady Gaga has contacted a host of well-known artists in the image of Paul McCartney, Elton John, Chris Martin, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Stevie Wonder and many others. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show), Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live) and Stephen Colbert (The Late Show), this great concert will be broadcast live on several platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter, Amazon or even YouTube. Apple also will be of the feast, but the manufacturer has not indicated on what this show will be aired.

In France, the broadcast is scheduled for Sunday, April 19, at 2 o’clock in the morning due to jet lag.

This is not the first time that Apple is committed to the fight of this pandemic. Apple has already donated 15 million dollars to support the sick. In addition, the 20 million N95 masks that Apple delivers to hospitals and health care facilities in the United States and Europe, and these protection masks for face specially created for the occasion.