[AppleTV+] : Defending Jacob : the shadow of a doubt…

Copyright : AppleTV+

The catalogue of AppleTV+ is enriched more and more and rest to watch closely : the proof with this thriller class, and dark, which emerges from its bill very classic, a study in the scalpel of the filiation of the doubt.

Nothing nine a priori in this new batch of mini-series of polar and series the court : the life of a wealthy family and is the ideal rocker for the day when the son of a deputy prosecutor of the city becomes the prime suspect in the murder of her classmate. In fact, father (Chris Evans, rather surprising restraint) is forced away from the case as he wishes at any price to prove the innocence of his descendant. The problem is that the expenses will overwhelm on Jacob, so much so that the doubt and guilt eat away, gradually, the parents, and particularly his mother, who dark to of feelings to be very confusing for your own child… nothing new, therefore, and especially because of a scene dark and slow, cold and immaculate, reminiscent of all along the achievements of David Finchereither in cinema as on tv. An oppressive atmosphere, to the limit of boredom, or of a soporific at times… and yet, we are still clinging to this story of guilty / innocent, again… why ?

Several answers to this : first, the story is stretched and tenuous until the very end, scattering details and slight shifts that make that never, nothing seems left to chance or stacked to make it last, and if a few detours don’t seem to go up at the end of the way, the whole remains coherent and panting. Then, the about is of course beyond the simple story of justice, and immediately conjures up the difficult question that any parent could have to ask : how far can you defend her child, the love at any cost, even if it may prove to be a assassin or a monster ? During episodes, the past tumultuous flow, the reasons to believe in the guilt of Jacob will be heavy, and the states of souls of a family swept up in this media storm and police will crack or burst… existential questions widely raised, pressed by a scenario that does not spare his characters, “melted” yet in a mannered. The chic visual clutter psychological well dark. In this, Defending Jacob is often exciting. And for Michelle Dockerythat we loved in Downton Abbey, a difficult bet to be a mom plagued with many pangs without sounding destabilized. His playing seems sometimes forced, but it comes out with honors.

Finally, the series, in its conclusion that it would unveil not of course, has the right tone to deviate from its initial subject and offer the viewer a large visual game of jitter and disorder, as well as at the pleasure of cracking and revelations you want, the authors of the series prefer to broaden the concept of doubt and guilt. And propose a final episode unexpected, uncomfortable (unlike so of the other episodes considered conventional) that rebat a bit the cards and scrambles our radar of consumers impassive police series. Great quality, therefore, which comes to slightly dissipate in fine the sense of déjà vu classic and class of this Defending Jacob.

Jean-françois Lahorgue

Defending Jacob, american series of Mark Bomback

With Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, ‘jaeden Martell

Genre : detective, thriller

8 episodes of 55 minutes

Streaming : Apple TV+ – April 2020