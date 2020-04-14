AppleTV+ provides free access to original creations

A bargain at the time of the confinement, AppleTV+ is going to give a free access to some of his original creations.

From this Friday, 10 April at 23: 00, and for a limited period of time, it will be possible to view free of charge these products via the Apple TV service+, which is accessible from the application Apple TV. To connect you must go to this address : https://www.apple.com/fr/apple-tv-app/.

Four series for adults, and three series for children and a documentary film for the whole family… Here is the list of the programs that will be offered :

Little America

Written by Lee Eisenberg (“The Office”) who acts as a showrunner, and produced by Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”), Emily V. Gordon (“The Big Sick”), Alan Young (“Master of None”, “Parks and Recreation”), or even Sian Heder (“Orange is the new black”), the series of anthology Apple’s “Little America,” says slice-of-life immigrants in the United States. Funny, romantic, sincere, and surprising, they are all inspired by true stories published in Epic Magazine. Side cast include John Ortiz, Zachary Quinto, Sherilyn Fenn, or even the French actress Mélanie Laurent.

Serving

This psychological thriller on the background of the series horror is signed by the director of the film “the Sixth Sense” and the series “Wayward Pines”, M. Night Shyamalan. It follows a couple who hires a nanny to take care of the doll therapy is supposed to help overcome the death of their baby occurred a few weeks earlier. What happened to the baby ? What the hell comes here to do the (very young) nurse ? Why strives she with the greatest of seriousness to change the diaper of the doll ? The questions will run out of quickly tapping the audience to which we have chosen to save any spoil to spare the suspense… The sides of Nell Tiger Free (“Game of Thrones”), Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”) and Toby Kebbell (‘Black Mirror”), Rupert Grint, who plays the brother of Dorothy, may have finally found the role that will take your mind off the one of Ron in the saga “Harry Potter.”

For all mankind

Drama uchronique created by Ronald D. Moore (“Star Trek,” “Battlestar Galactica”) and directed by Seth Gordon (“The King of Kong”, “Baywatch”), “For All Mankind” returns to History, imagining a world in which the Russians would have been the first to set foot on the lunar ground, a parallel universe in which “the race for the conquest of space would never have stopped”. Huffy to be made double, America projects with obsession to explore and colonize planets… Joel Kinnaman portrays a Nasa astronaut. Star of “The Killing” and “Altered Carbon”, the Swedish actor gives such a reply to Michael Dorman (“Our lives in secret”), Sarah Jones (“Alcatraz”), Shantel VanSanten (“The brothers Scott”), Wrenn Schmidt (“The Looming Tower”), and Jodi Balfour (“The Crown”).

Dickinson

“Dickinson” explores the constraints of the patriarchal society through the eyes of Emily Dickinson at the time of his passage to adulthood. Depicted in young woman rebel”, a secret and solitary, the artist turns out to be “a heroine unexpectedly for our generation” like this Apple. Hailee Steinfeld (view in “Bumblebee”) portrays the poet genius of this pseudo-biopic, under which hides in fact a soap teenager accents feminists.

Snoopy in space

A series of twelve short animated films featuring Charlie Brown and the gang’s well-loved Peanuts. Snoopy realizes his dreams and embarks on its next great adventure: to become a NASA astronaut…

Helpsters

The new series for children from the creators of the legendary “Sesame Street” brings to the stage Cody and Helpsters, a team of monsters, dynamic who like to solve problems, whether it’s planning a party, climbing a mountain or mastering a magic trick…

The secret of the pen

Remake of the series 1992 Sesame Workshop, “The secret of the feather” follows four young people, brought together by a mysterious ghost haunting a local bookshop, which must set free the characters of literature…

The Elephant mother

Ode to nature and to the protection of animal species, but also poignant story about family, the documentary “The Elephant Mother,” following in their perilous journey of a mother elephant and its herd.