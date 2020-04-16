April 15, 2010 : leaders stats and the Top 10 of the regular season 2009-2010

The small time gap between the end of the regular season and the beginning of the playoffs we can make a point about the leaders of various statistical categories at the end of this financial year 2009-2010.

To points first of course, it is Kevin Durant who wins and who becomes the youngest best scoreur of the history of the league, at 21 years, 6 months and 16 days to be exact. With 30.1 points, he is ahead in the rankings LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade. That’s very, very heavy, with perhaps the five best strikers of the decade.

That’s beautiful world and the classical also in the other categories : Steve Nash is first to the pass with 11 offerings per game ahead of Chris Paul (10.7), while Dwight Howard dominates in rebounding and blocked shots with 13.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots per game and Rajon Rondo does in the steals, with 2.3 balloons stolen by meets. All the rankings are there.

Side news, the rookies of the month are Terrence Williams and Stephen Curry. And next bad news, in Portland, Brandon Roy will have surgery on the meniscus, and it should therefore not compete in the playoffs with the Blazers, who will be facing the Suns. Other bad news for coach Eddie Jordan, who was fired by the Sixers after only a season and a very poor track record of 27 wins to 55 losses.

The gift of the day is offered by the NBA : the Top 10 of the regular season, with the unlikely Sundiata Gaines.