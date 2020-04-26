April 26 : The Islanders complete their comeback history

1975 : The New York Islanders become the second team in the history of the series in Stanley Cup playoffs history to win a series four of seven after losing the first three games as they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 in game 7 of the quarterfinals at the Civic Center.

The Penguins control the play for the first two periods, but they are not able to score. The captain of the Islanders, Ed Westfall scored the only goal of the match when it accepts delivery of the defender Bert Marshall before beating goalie Gary Inness-with 5:18 to play in the third period. Glenn Resch generates 30 stops to sign the first shutout in the playoffs in the history of the Islanders, as well as the first by a rookie in a seventh game.

“We incur a delay of 3-0 and they took us to the light, which proves the quality of our players,” said coach Al Arbour after the game. They have never thought to throw in the towel. “

The Islanders replicate the feat of the Toronto Maple Leafs of 1942, whose victory in the Stanley Cup Final against the Detroit Red Wings is the only other previous occasion where a team has won a series after losing the first three games.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

1977 : Ken Dryden becomes the fourth goalie in NHL history with 50 wins in the playoffs of the Stanley Cup, and the first to do so with the Montreal Canadiens. He reached to the shelf by making 19 saves in a 3-0 victory over the Islanders at the Forum during the match no. 2 of the semi-final of the Stanley Cup.

1983 : Glenn Anderson scored four goals, while Mark Messier lists three for the Edmonton Oilers in a gain of 8-2 against the Chicago black hawks at the Northlands Coliseum in the match no. 2 in the final of the association Campbell. This is the third time in the history of the series that two players within the same team scores at least three goals each. Anderson managed a double in the first and third period, while Messier mark twice in the first before completing his hat trick at 15:09 of the third.

1988 : The Boston Bruins defeat the Canadiens in a playoff series for the first time in 45 years. Steve Kasper and Cam Neely are successful each doubled in a victory of 4-1 at the Forum to help the Bruins to win the final of the section Adams in five games. This is the first triumph of the Bruins over the Habs in a series, since 1943, putting an end to the sequence of 18 consecutive wins of Canadians at the expense of Boston.

1993 : For the second time in the history of the NHL, opponents score at least three goals in the same match series. The defender of the Washington Capitals Al Iafrate managed a hat trick in a victory of 6-4 against the Islanders in game 5 of the semi-final of the section Patrick in Landover, Maryland. All the four goals of New York come from the stick of the player of center Ray Ferraro, who scored the winning goal in overtime in each of the two previous games.

2010 : Jaroslav Halak makes 53 saves for the Canadians to a victory of 4-1 defeat to the Capitals at the Bell Centre during game # 6 of the quarter-finals of the Association of the Is. This is the largest number of stops by a goalie in a victory in regulation time in the era of the expansion of the NHL. Halak pushes all of the 18 shots directed towards him in the first period and all 14 shots that he receives in the second. It does not assign a goal on 22 shots in the third, that of Eric Fehr with 4:50 to play.

2011 : On the occasion of his first start in a game 7 since may 2000, Brian Boucher made 26 stops in the victory of 5-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers face the Sabres in Buffalo at the Wells Fargo Center. The interval of 10 years and 11 months between his departure in matches no. 7 is the longest in the history of the NHL. The last appearance of a Butcher in a match of ultimate dates back to the final of the Association of the Is in 2000, when the Flyers lost 2-1 to the New Jersey Devils.

The same night, the Vancouver Canucks prevented the Blackhawks to successfully defend their title of Stanley Cup champion. Alexandre Burrows scores his second goal of the night 5:22 of overtime to give the Canucks a 2-1 victory against the Blackhawks in game 7 of the quarterfinals of the Western conference at Rogers Arena.

2012 : The New York Rangers won a seventh game of a playoff series for the first time since the Stanley Cup Final. The goals of defenders Dan Girardi and Mark Staal enable New York to defeat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 at Madison Square Guard in game no. 7 of the quarter finals of the Association of the Is.

The same evening, the centre player rookie Adam Henrique scores his second goal of the game at 23:47 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a triumph 3-2 against the Florida Panthers in game 7 of the quarterfinals of the Association of the Is in Sunrise, Florida. Henrique became the second player in NHL history to score his first two goals in the series in the seventh game of a single series. He joined Claude Lemieux Canadiens 1986 as the only rookies to score a goal in overtime in a game # 7.

2014 : Nathan MacKinnon becomes the second youngest player in NHL history to register a goal in overtime in the playoffs when his goal at 3:27 of the extra period gives the Colorado Avalanche a victory of 4-3 against the Wild in Minnesota in game no. 5 of the series of the first round in the Western conference. MacKinnon is 18 years and 237 days. The only younger player who scores a goal in overtime in the series is Don Gallinger of the Boston Bruins, who has 17 years and 339 days when he has to face the Canadians on march 21, 1943.

2018 : The Golden Knights Vegas to become the first team in NHL history to win his first five games of the series by defeating the San Jose Sharks 7-0 at T-Mobile Arena during game # 1 of their series in the second round in the Western conference. Marc-Andre Fleury pushes away 33 shots and became the 14th goalie in NHL history to sign three shutouts in the first five games of his team in a tournament in spring. Seven players hit the target for the Golden Knights, who remain unbeaten after sweeping the Los Angeles Kings in the first round.

2019 : Jordan Staal made fly at 4:04 of overtime to give the Hurricanes of Carolina a 1-0 victory against the Islanders in game no. 1 of the series of second round in the Association Is at the Barclays Center. This is the first game 1-0 in the series since the Blues of St. Louis defeated the Blackhawks on April 13, 2016. Petr Mrazek makes 31 stops to sign the shutout.