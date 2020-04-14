‘Aquaman 2’: all about the new film

Few thought that the best option to bail out (and never better said) the DC universe Cinematic very damaged was Arthur Curry, the legendary “Aquaman”. It has always been a super-hero that the general public has not seen the height of the other as “Superman” or “Batman”. But it is true that, with the “Flash” with Ezra Miller, he was by far the best of the “Justice League”. Also, Jason Momoa has what we call roll. But also a LOT OF ROLL.

Actor was born in Hawaii (his full name is Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa) has grown as the foam since it appeared in ‘Game of Thrones’ playing the dothraki Khal Drogo, and Warner was able to enjoy it. In fact, it is already beginning to be known as the new ‘The Rock’. There was no doubt he is one of the architects of the great results at the box office of ‘Aquaman’ and DC and Warner have quickly confirmed the result. The problem now is Amber Heard, because of her problems with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, it may not return in the sequel, and Warner could be forced to replace it. The fans offer Emilia Clarke…

And it seems, Nicole Kidman She will return to resume her role of queen Atlanna, because the character has been saved by his son at the end of the film. Another who will return will be Patrick Wilson, replaying the step-brother of Aquaman. During this time, Jason Momoa is fully trained to keep her body from Lord of the Oceans.

What is the release date for Aquaman 2? And your synopsis? And the casting? When will we get a trailer or images of the film? And most importantly: the beard of Arthur Curry will return to it?

‘Aquaman 2’ release date

After many theories and possible progress, we already know when “Aquaman 2” has to happen. The release date set by Warner December 16, 2022.

The timing of DC is pretty tight for years to come, with dozens of projects. Only now Shazam will arrive in 2019 and the new version of ‘Joker‘with Joaquin Phoenix. But it is that in 2020, we have two other releases which will be blockbusters possible, that is to say, ‘Birds of Prey (and the empowerment fantasy of a Harley Quinn)‘(the first film in the DC with Margot Robbie as the protagonist) and’Wonder Woman 1984“as a result of Wonder Woman, with Gal Gadot find his character the most emblematic.

For now, we will use the title of “Aquaman 2”, but one of the possibilities after the end of the first episode known could well be ‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ or ‘Aquaman: the curse of the Black Manta’to give an example.

Synopsis ‘Aquaman 2’

The synopsis is not yet clear. The first part ends with the character of Jason MomoaArthur Curry, obtaining the Trident of king Atlan and becoming the master of the ocean. Nicole Kidman, Atlanna in the film, is reunited with her husband of many years later, while the wicked king Orm is imprisoned for his acts of war.

But we also have the other front, and it is the character of Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul Mateen II. Thank you to the scene post-creditswe know that he survived the battle in Sicily, and is rescued by dr. Shin, the only one of the human beings (on earth) who believes in the existence of Atlantis. Thus, while the doctor wants to know more about these kingdoms, submarine, Black Manta only wants me to help her to find Aquaman so he can avenge the death of his father.

In the comics, Dr. Stephen Shin He is the one who helps Arthur Curry to develop his powers, and then eventually try to kill him because he doesn’t want to reveal where is Atlantis. Of course, they end up being friends. Everything seems to indicate that this doctor and Black Manta join forces to track down Aquaman.

According to Jason Momoa, he and the writer working on the story, so apparently the actor will have much to say in ‘Aquaman 2’.

“I am very happy to do the second because it is the first time that everything is on Earth. Yes, there will be a small combination of land and sea, but the film will focus on us. There are no outside visitors, not aliens coming to destroy us. ”

And according to David Leslie Johsnon-McGoldrick, Writer of the first episode, Black Manta will be the lead villian of the following:

“Hmmm… good question. We have not taken any particular history of a comic strip and we have adapted it but if you want to know more or less the tone that we give him, we were very inspired by the Edad money with Black cover”

‘Aquaman 2’ Cast

You can rely 100% on the presence of Jason Momoa plays Aquaman. In fact, the actor had already said a few months ago that he was ready to return, in addition to having many ideas for the development of his character. And there are just a few days, Jason Momoa has insisted that he would like to see his teammates of the Justice League Wonder Woman and The Flash in this suite. We will have to see if Gal Gadot, or Ezra Miller They also want to appear, but it would be interesting to review them together.

I proposed to the producer and the boss of Warner’s how the beginning could be and they have panicked. They love me

Amber Heard is the actor the most dubious. Because of its controversies with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, even fans of the film have opened up a Change.org to replace the young actress for Emilia Clarke (yes, yes, Daenerys herself). Obviously, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will return under the name of Black Manta, and more Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Temuera Morrison as the father of Arthur Curry and apparently Nicole Kidman as queen Atlanna, and Patrick Wilson it would also return as the king Orm.

“I am very poorly informed. Of course, I want to know everything, but I also have a lot of respect for James Wan and that the process goes well until the project is much more advanced. Sometimes, there is a lot of information that I did not ask because I do not want to know, and I don’t want James to tell me ” I can’t even tell you. “I throw just one dart loose, type” hey, what is it? ” and he told me generally what he thinks. We talk a lot about (…) and I can say that it goes a lot farther in ‘Aquaman 2’, whatever that might mean. I have some ideas on the place of Orm, but I ‘I’m not going to talk about for the moment”

Director ‘Aquaman 2’

James Wan will return to the directionand he has hinted in several interviews that he had a lot of ideas for possible sequels, although he does not like to talk about the second party so early. We have also confirmed the return of one of the authors of the first opus: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. McGoldrick, who is also the author of the screenplay of “La Huérfana”, is a regular contributor to James Wan and written already “Warren 3 File”, in addition to developing a new version of ‘Dungeons and Dragons’, “Nightmare in Elm street” or “The invasion of thieves of bodies”.

Comics ‘Aquaman 2’



Screenwriter David Leslie stated that they focus on the comics Black Manta in the character of the silver age of Aquaman:

Trailer for ‘Aquaman 2’

It is still early to have a trailer for ‘Aquaman 2’. Likely, we will not be able to see anything new before the end of 2019 or early 2020, with the exception of a major surprise.

‘Aquaman 2’ Screenshots

We do not have images of “Aquaman 2“but we’ll leave you with the one that seems to be the villain to beat in the next episode.