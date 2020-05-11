Aquaman 2 : Amber Heard has it really been transferred ?

It’s been several months that we hear and that Amber Heard has been transferred to the project Aquaman 2, in which she plays the role of Mera. The actress and her ex-husband Johnny Depp are in the midst of a divorce, and things are obviously not as expected. After a rumor was that Amber Heard has falsified evidence against the actor, a petition was launched by fans asking Warner to evict the young woman of Aquaman 2. If this may seem absurd, it has all the same been signed by more than 430 000 people. There are whispers that the franchise would even dream of offering less screen time for Amber Heard as Mera to avoid controversy. However, this character is very important within the plot. Can we therefore expect the actress to be replaced ?

No, Amber Heard did not “get fired” off of AQUAMAN 2. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 10, 2020

If the rumor is talking about Emilia Clarke (Daenerys in GOTto replace Amber Heard in the role of princess Mera, there would be nothing. According to the media officer Heroic Hollywood, Warner would not envisage any transfer of the actress. The franchise – who does not want obviously not speak on the subject – don would not show favoritism to one or the other in this case, given that Johnny Depp is also a poster of one of their projects : Fantastic Beasts 3. According to the words of the editor-in-chief, therefore, there is no chance for that Mera is played by a new actress. While waiting to learn more about the project and about this story, the comedian who lends his traits to Black Manta reveals the machiavellian plan of his character for Aquaman 2 !