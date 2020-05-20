Aquaman 2 : Amber Heard replaced ? The fans want to see these actresses in the role of Mera

The super-heroine of Atlantis is in turmoil ! That Amber Heard has really been a trip ofAquaman 2 or not, the actress is definitely on the hot seat. The actress being accused of having falsified evidence against Johnny Depp, his place in the universe DC Comics is now in question. A petition launched by fans asking the Warner Bros. to get rid of the young woman in the sequel of the adventures of Arthur Curry has even collected more than 400,000 signatures ! Since, the viewers revved up about the stars they dream of seeing in the costume of the soldier with the red hair, and their ideas give water to the mouth. Emilia Clarke is in a very good position in their rankings, and for good reason : she has already shared the screen with Jason Momoa in Game of Thrones !

The illustration fan made above proves, the wig of the Mera he would go like a glove ! And this is not the only actress that the fans would like to see in the role of the soldier aquatic the DCEU. Teresa Palmer (Thou shalt not kill), Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood) or Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) are your candidates have a dream for the spectators and readers passionate by the universe of super-heroes ! So many actresses, talented who prove that in the event of a forced departure of Amber Heard, the Warner Bros. will be spoiled for choice to replace it. But if it were up to us, we would prefer that Mera is not absent, d’Aquaman 2and discover a new heroine to the sides of Jason Momoa, as the Dolphin and Tula ! This would avoid to break the narrative continuity of the story. And you, what star do you want to see in the skin of the Atlantean ?