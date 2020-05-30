Aquaman 2 : Amber Heard will she be replaced ?

The affair between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp will have had impact on the career of the actress. Then she is accused of having falsified evidence, Warner Bros could decide to review their relations. The young woman will certainly be on the hot seat and should not take the leading role in this series. Yet, the society seems not yet willing to be as radical. The fans run amok while waiting for the new season.

A divorce that caused much ink to flow

Source : Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com

The separation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the delight of the tabloids. If the young woman has accused the actor of the force, the case is currently in settlement of accounts. Some evidence would be simply false, calling into question the declarations of the victim. So far, Warner Bros. had said they did not want to take sides in this matter.

In effect, if Amber Heard embodies Mera in Aquaman, Johnny Depp is expected to return in ‘ Fantastic beasts 3. If the company decides not to exclude the beautiful in Aquaman 2, it will have to do the same for her ex-husband. This decision could therefore be prejudicial to his future productions. It is therefore preferable to focus on the professional aspect, and to put aside this matter which should not concern the employer of the two actors.

A petition against Amber Heard

The case, which pits the actress to Johnny Depp is too much media to not unload him in the face. In effect, a petition was submitted to Warner Bros to ask for the departure of Amber Heard. More than 400 000 signatures have already been collected and it is certain that the company will need to take measures to stop this negative image of its series. The heroine’s Aquaman could be replaced in season 2. Without a firm stance, the outpouring of negative comments could go on. The series Aquaman could be in danger.

In the face of such pressure, Warner Bros. could ultimately decide to put an end to this collaboration. To maintain its image, the company could separate itself from the actress. Nothing is confirmed at this time since the leaders have instead stated that they refused to turn the actress on this ground. The next few months and the arrival of the new season will offer us the truth. As long as the divorce will not be pronounced, the tension may be at its peak.

What actress to replace Amber Heard ?

The fans have not waited to see from Amber Heard in the series to find him a successor. Quite the contrary, the proposals are multiplying, and some actresses would be wonderful heroines as the wig Mera appropriate for them. The votes are even shared to designate the best replacement. The fans revved up and they imagine already the most beautiful stars in the poster of Aquaman season 2.

Emilia Clarke appears at the head since it has demonstrated a perfect agreement with Jason Momoa in Games of Thrones. A new collaboration should give an interesting result. Then, it must be confessed that it would be the perfect heroine to continue the series while retaining its appeal. His qualities as an actress as well as her physical appearance would be good for the series to success.

Other names have been mentioned to join the list of super-heroes, notably with Teresa Palmer (Thou shalt not kill), Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood) or Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale). The goal is to find the most charismatic so that the soldier aquatic, it’s always interesting. The fans would be thrilled to follow the adventures of a beautiful new Mera. Remains to be seen whether Warner Bros will use these suggestions to choose the successor to Amber Heard. An excellent choice would revise the scenario to incorporate a new character and continue the series.