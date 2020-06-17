Aquaman 2 : Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), the more of a tyrant than a hero ?

After we have discovered in the The Justice League next to Wonder Woman and Batman, is in Aquaman the public has had the opportunity to learn more about Arthur Curry, played by Jason Momoa. Far from being simply “speaking with the fishes”, the hero is pushed with a crash the door to the world’s oceans, in order to ensure peace with the surface and human beings. Aquaman is a kind of hero of two worlds. A hero ? Here is an adjective with which a theory of the fan shared on Reddit is far from being in agreement. Its author describes as even Arthur as a tyrant. Aquaman is a threat or a real super hero ? Let’s talk about the different arguments.

Arthur celebration, finally, the trident of Neptune in Aquaman

The author note the change of behavior of Aquaman if he has the trident of Neptune, being much more vindictive and violent. It also highlights the sensational entry of the latter on the field of battle between the Crabs to the Atlantis. In fact, Arthur landed on the back of a creature of nightmare and terrace all to its step, not only Orm and his army. Another argument in favor of Aquaman tyrannical, the author points out that the Atlanteans eventually follow Arthur not by desire, but by fear. These details make sense, but do not take into account several points of the story.

Arthur confronts Orm in Aquaman

Take your input for example. One can imagine that it would have been difficult to be heard if his arrival had not been noticed, and that he simply had a market in the middle of the fight of his trident. In their next tyrannical, it is important to remember that not showed leniency in the face of Orm. On the other hand, it is the latter that prompts to the end, to mention that the Atlanteans do not have compassion. Without a doubt, the focus of Aquaman may seem very (too) aggressive for a sovereign in the making, but it was ultimately not the option, because the opposition is so violent. The good nature of his motives and his ideas are still evident, and one is convinced that he will rule Atlantis with an iron hand in a velvet glove. In fact, we should have the answer in Aquaman 2, for that filming is expected to begin in the year 2021.