Aquaman 2 : If it is found, what could be the cameo from Superman (Henry Cavill) in the film ?

Stop right there, Henry Cavill is in the process of negotiating his return within the DCEU, and maybe even a new movie about Superman ! Revealed by Deadline, this new information on the DC universe delivers once again this little world of super-heroes in question… Clearly, the Warner Bros. will never cease to surprise us ! But before coming back on the big screen in a potential sequel to Man Of Steel, the Kryptonien should appear in a feature film the following, all very expected by the fans : Aquaman 2, Shazam 2 or Black Adam. Today, we are going to focus on the first option, the one where Kal-El would be the poster of the sequel of the adventures of his colleague from the Justice League.

Superman

Of course, the participation of Superman in the film can lead to dozens of different theories, but we’ll settle for you to propose one. For example, we would like to see Mera (embodied by Amber Heard, potentially viree d’Aquaman 2) to become the ambassador of Atlantis to the surface, as in the comic books, which earned him a lot of trouble ! In the comics, a person claiming to be an Atlantean screams on all the roofs have sunk a boat, just before an interview of the soldier with the president of the United States. Therefore, Arthur Curry finds himself in jail, arrested for a crime he did not commit… And nobody wants to believe in his innocence ! Suddenly, the super-heroine takes things into his own hands to free her lover.

Aquaman

And to do this, she faces none other than Superman, that delivers Aquaman behind bars. After fighting Batman, we would love to see Clark Kent face Arthur Curry and Mera in the sequel of the adventures solo of the fish-man ! All that Zack Snyder had teasé during an interview with The Ticket, before the release of Batman V. Superman in 2016, that “Aquaman has the capability really cool. The cool thing about Aquaman is his Trident, you should know that he could cut the flesh of Superman if they were in contact. It is a part of the canon. It has the potential to be very badass”. In other words, if these two super-heroes are enemies, they have equal chances to win the fight ! Then of course, the opponent of Arthur Curry in the sequel will be Black Manta, but the end of the movie could introduce Clark Kent in future antagonist of Aquaman… What do you think ?