Aquaman 2 : Mera (Amber Heard) is indispensable to the movie ?

Nothing goes more into the universe of super-heroes DC Comics ! Between the films carved by the producers of Warner Bros., the “divergences creative” between the filmmakers and the studios or the changes of casting junk, no one is able to follow. And if some good news about the DCEU come sometimes to our ears, such as the release of the Snyder”s Cut of Justice League on HBO Max in 2021, others leave us dubious… For example, the fact that Amber Heard could have been transferred d’Aquaman 2 ! In fact, the star and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, are in full instance (chaotic) of divorce. Following the rumor that Amber Heard would have falsified evidence against her ex-boyfriend, a petition was launched by fans demanding that the actress is forced out of the sequel !

Mera

But she and her character, Mera, are they essential to Aquaman 2 ? Even if in his absence, Dolphin or Tula could embody the heroine of the film alongside Jason Momoa, this would be an advantage for the plot to keep the presence of the young woman. It offers with his co-star a duo of charm, and the two actors compliment each other perfectly on the screen. The actress has a mix of strength and softness ideal for the heroine shy, that is the princess of the kingdom of Atlantis. She and Arthur Curry are a couple both cool and badass, that much is expected in the future of the DCEU. In addition, this would not to break the narrative continuity further , by changing actress or casting a new heroine in place of Mera.

Mera and Arthur

What’s more, Mera is a character very appreciated by the fans of the film world DC, and it would be a shame that the franchise of the “man-fish” has to go. Amber Heard is not only an actress, very beautiful (this is not for nothing that she has started her career as a fashion model), she is also convincing in the skin of the soldier with the red hair. If it is not always easy to be persuasive and relevant in the super-hero, then that one has only a green background behind you and virtually any decor is real, it is an exercise that the actress succeeds hands down ! She manages to make us believe in this fictional world without a problem. In addition, it contributes to the balance of the saga in avoiding that, it is purely an explosion of testosterone (and colors). In short, we do not want her to leave us !