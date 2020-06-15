Aquaman 2 : That of Emilia Clarke or Blake Lively will replace Amber heard ?

The universe ofAquaman has been presented in theaters in 2018. The sides of Mera, the queen of the seas and the landscape visually amazing, Jason Momoa takes us on an epic adventure on and under the water. A sequel of this blockbuster is well-planned. But Amber heard could not return to her role of queen. Then she still part of the cast of Aquaman 2 ? Emilia Clarke or Blake Lively have to replace ?

Amber heard will not be part of the cast of Aquaman 2

Source : Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com

The queen and warrior, Merely represents the power of the feminine. In the first part ofAquamanis the actress Amber heard that fulfils this function. She had delivered their impressions about your character :

“It is for this reason that I wanted to play : he has a sword and a crown that is the dream !”

However, even if a set is well-planned, it is very likely that the beautiful actress is not part of the cast of this Aquaman 2 and that production is separated from it : the charges of falsification of evidence during the judicial process against her (ex) husband, Johnny Depp, is underway. Many fans have launched a petition to replace Amber heard by Emilia Clarke and ask to Warner Bros not to include the actress in the movie. We have collected over 430 000 signatures !

The fans wanted to see Emilia Clarke in Aquaman 2

Source : Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com

Because it is assumed that Amber heard will be replaced, is the mother of the dragons (Game of Thrones), which has been announced to be the next Mere. Already queen in the saga of George Martin, Emilia Clarke you could easily slip into the skin of the character. In addition, she had played with anything less than… Jason Momoa ! A strong relationship was also linked to the beginning of the series.

Going from blonde to red, this queen warrior in the soul is claimed by the spectators. Fan art is to convince theEmilia Clark in the universeAquaman have been shared on the web. It is certainly a formidable competitor.

Blake Lively has all chances to become the new Mere

Source : Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com

Recently, it is the name of the other actress that has been distributed. One of the most famous actresses of the series Gossip Girl, Blake Lively (Serena) could dethrone Emilia Clarke.

His success with the public is also the meeting point for a number of years. It is also supported by a large number of their fans, who would you like to see appear in this new part ofAquaman. And there is nothing better that to imagine the actress in the role of Mere : a fan art, just like its rival.

Already see to the sides of the famous Green Lantern (Ryan Reynolds) as Carrie Farris, the young man would be so familiar in the universe of super-heroes.

If Amber heard is beautiful and well replaced, the choice between Emilia and Blake is going to be difficult. Both sustained and defended by a community huge fans. More than credible in the role of the queen of the seas, we are eager to know the decision taken by Warner Bros !

Source : Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com – Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com