Aquaman 2 : The Warner Bros. fan of the pitch of Jason Momoa ?

This is not the first time that Jason Momoa tease the followingAquaman and gives details on the timeline of the second movie, but it is always good for a fan to hear that things are progressing in the right direction ! As fans, Arthur Curry was full : the first adventure in solo avenger’s came from Atlantis have reported to not less than 1,148 billion dollars at the global box office. In France alone, the film was attended by no less than 3 million spectators in cinemas. Suffice to say that the return of the super-hero on the big screen will be followed closely. It is good, because Jason Momoa has entrusted to journalists ofEsquire the Warner Bros. is very excited by the plot that the star has concocted for the sequel.

“I came up with a great pitch. I came up with the movie already being plotted, and they loved it“he revealed. The creative commitment of the actor on this second installment in the franchise will be so much larger than for the first. Jason Momoa will have much more to do than let it regrow his beard shaved for Dune : the fact that it is the origin of the script ofAquaman 2 demonstrates the freedom that the studios give him, but also increases its responsibility in case of failure ! As noted in Esquire : “The next year, when Momoa will turn the result of Aquaman, he will be able to bring yet more ideas for his role.It will work even more actively with the team on creative project development“. Jason Momoa has bread on the board, but it is a super-hero, so we trust in him to do the best you can !