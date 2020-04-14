Aquaman 2 : Without Mera (Amber Heard), who could be the heroine of the film alongside Jason Momoa ?

If this rumor is confirmed, and that Amber Heard (Mera) does not appear in Aquaman 2that could be the heroin of the film to the sides of Jason Momoa ? The young woman has an extremely important role in adventures solo, Arthur Curry, and it cannot be replaced in a snap of the fingers. Presented as the daughter of a king, it is a warrior with impressive powers. It is as much an ally of the avenger from Atlantis that its love interest… Immersing himself in comic books DC, two names stand out among the many characters that surround Aquaman, and that may substitute for : Dolphin and Tula ! Dolphin appeared for the first time in 1968 in the pages of Showcase #79 under the pen of Jay Scott Pike, and it is a young woman used as an experimental prototype of a race of humanoid underwater.

Dolphin

Tula

She can breathe underwater and has superhuman strength, and incredible reflexes. In the comics, she lives a love story with the justicar Atlantean, before the return of Mera. The other character badass that we’d like to see land, it is Tulathe third woman to be slipped into the costume of Aquagirl. Appeared in the series Aquaman in 1967, it is an orphan girl became a Princess of Poseidonis. In the absence of the super-hero, off in search of Mera, she leads a rebellion against a tyrant named Narkran. And retail cool, it’s part of the team of the Teen Titans ! In addition, she is a great friend with Aqualad, who could make his appearance in Aquaman 2. In contrast, in the new version of the heroine, created in 2013, she is the daughter of Ocean Master as well as the half-sister of Arthur Curry. Which of these two heroines would you like to discover to the screen, Dolphin or Tula ?