Aquaman arrives for the season 3 of Fortnite

The season 3 of Fortnite finally arrived after a couple of delays, and the least we can say is that it has brought a good number of welcome changes. Therefore, as expected, the map is now cover with waterthis will be in the center of most of the new features : for example, if the majority of the known places are always present, many of them are now islands. And after the study, the map that changed back to as the season develops.

“As time passes and the waters recede, new places to discover. And with more roads open, you will discover new ways of moving. ” said Epic. This new world Waterworld allows you to, for example, to jump from the roof of a building very high without taking fall damage thanks to the omnipresent water. A new group of contact points, the The marauders, it has also made its appearance, with a function very similar to that of last season. One of the new major is none other than the giant shark that cruises the island, which represents both a threat as a result of the players, but also a means of transportation for those that hang out of your a fishing rod, the water skiing, the end. Finally, a Aquaman bearing a great resemblance to that of the DCU as introduced by the Jason Momoa it is located in the loading screens, and can be unlocked by completing certain challenges.