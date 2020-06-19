Aquaman arrives in Fortnite – CinéSéries

While season 2 of Fortnite was completed yesterday, Epic Games just unveiled the trailer for the third season, now available on all the major platforms. And we can see the appearance of the character “Aquaman”, played by Jason Momoa in the movie of DC.

The plot of Aquaman

The history of theAquaman analyzes the origins of Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, a man the intention of uniting the worlds of the earth and of the sea. They prefer to live on the surface among the human beings, will be quickly wrapped up in an adventure that will take you to become the king of the Seven Seas. Directed by James Wan, the film is worn by Jason Momoa in the title role and Amber heard, who played Mera, the princess of Atlantis. The parents of Aquaman is played by Nicole Kidman and Temuera Morrison. Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to interpret, respectively, Vulko, Orm, Nereus, and Black Manta.

Aquaman invites himself in the trailer for season 2 of Fortnite

While the character played by Jason Momoa will return for second film solo, which is scheduled for the 14th of December 2022the fans will still be able to see again in the next season of the game Fortnitethe trailer gives a taste. This is not the first time that the universe of Fortnite and the film intersect, since this is the game that Thor and Korg play in Avengers : Endgame. In the story of the third season of Fortnite, the Agency has flooded the island to avoid a storm. But the island has sunk, and now it’s full of sharks. And who better than Aquaman to rule over all the creatures that threaten the lives of the players ? Once more, the king of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis will be the appearance of Jason Momoa, as we can see in the movie of James Wan. Players will be able to play the hero of DC in the game.

What we know ofAquaman 2 ?

For those who prefer to see their hero in action on the big screen, we will be able to find Aquaman the end of 2022 in the film. No detail has been leaked in the plot this second film. On the other hand, as for the casting, in addition to Jason Momoa, who will return with the outfit of the king of the oceans, the return of Amber heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Patrick Wilson have also been announced. James Wan will be back to put it in a box of this second delivery. Therefore, we must find the atmosphere of the first film. That’s why we need to know what will be the plot of the new film, and the actors who will add your name in the casting.