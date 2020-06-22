Aquaman comes off as the players in a Provided season 2

With the global success of Fortnite, we are accustomed to the associations with the licenses, movies, or singers of renown. This time it’s DC Comics, which made its debut in the multiplayer game. In fact, the season 2 of the game in question will be Aquaman, which will be available in two versions. More precisely, this season 2 will allow players to unlock the character in question, after the successful completion of various challenges.

Aquaman in Provided, it flows from the source !

Of course, with the arrival of the bodies of water deep in the game, this introduction of the man-fish was a highlight. But this is not the first time that a super-hero falls in Provided, as Deadpool had been added to the application during season 1. Still it is necessary to determine if this entry goes to others in the DC Comics such as Batman, the Joker, or Wonder Woman ? And next to Marvel, we wouldn’t have anything against the arrival of Thanos or Hulk, for example.

Here are the images of the avatar in question, in his version of Jason Momoa.





